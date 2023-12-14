Veson Nautical extends data analytics and collaboration capabilities with acquisition of Shipfix

BOSTON, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veson Nautical (Veson), the global leader of maritime freight management solutions, today announced its acquisition of Shipfix, the collaborative data platform for the maritime and trade sectors driven by advanced AI-enabled tools. As Veson’s second acquisition this year, Shipfix will further Veson’s pursuit to deliver quality, contextual data to the industry. Veson will continue to offer Shipfix’s suite of maritime solutions and bring the full Shipfix team onboard.

Shipfix was founded in 2018 to solve the email overload challenge encountered by chartering desks. By developing innovative products and groundbreaking AI-enabled tools, Shipfix provides a unique data platform allowing trade professionals to make smarter decisions and ultimately trade smarter and faster. Their product suite has expanded beyond front-line trading and chartering into operations teams and physical trading. Shipfix supports dry and tanker clients alongside other customers interested in freight market insights.

Shared clients will see the combined impact of Veson Nautical and Shipfix as Shipfix’s pre-fixture data and insight capabilities are combined with Veson’s existing end-to-end workflows to produce an unmatched freight trading and operations solution for the market. In addition, the data intelligence offerings from both Veson Nautical and Shipfix will become stronger through the consolidation, rationalization, and standardization of critical industry reference data.

John Veson, Co-founder and CEO at Veson Nautical, said: “A massive amount of data goes into pre-fixture decision-making. We’re fortunate to have a growing integrated dataset that helps clients leverage contextual data across vessel specifications, ownership structures, commodities, trade flows, and tonnage flows, all in one place. I am thrilled to officially welcome Shipfix’s expert team to Veson as we add their market-validated and accepted chartering and operations platform to our suite of solutions.”

Antoine Grisay, Co-founder and Co-CEO at Shipfix said: “Together with Veson Nautical, we will deliver the ultimate integrated workflow and data experience shipping and trading companies have demanded for over a decade. We are very excited to start executing on the synergies between the companies. Our combined expertise will allow us to build a set of trading and operating insights that meet the increasingly sophisticated requirements of freight market participants.”

Serge Alleyne, Co-founder and Co-CEO at Shipfix, said: “When Antoine and I founded Shipfix five years ago, our vision was to emerge as the ultimate solution for the maritime and trade community, commencing with an AI-powered collaboration platform and a suite of data insights products. Today, as Shipfix joins forces with Veson Nautical, it presents a unique opportunity for us to truly become the premier maritime platform, integrating best-in-class maritime expertise, data insights, and communication workflows from pre to post-fixtures. This union aims to maximise our clients' efficiency and operations in ways never seen before. It's the perfect match for us, leveraging extraordinary data and workflow synergies to accelerate our growth and consistently deliver maximum value for the entire shipping industry.”

About Veson Nautical

Veson Nautical delivers maritime freight management solutions that propel the global shipping economy. Trusted by buyers and sellers of bulk marine freight in every region of the world, Veson solutions are responsible for managing $109 billion in freight traded and moving 4.4 billion tons in annual trade each year.

With a suite of offerings in marine freight trading and operations, vessel documentation, and data and analytics, Veson’s products are widely recognized for their strong utility, sustained innovation, and measurable business impact.

Veson is a champion of progress that actively supports its clients, partners, and broader community in navigating change while shaping the best practice workflows and standards of tomorrow’s connected maritime shipping ecosystem. Veson.com



About Shipfix

Shipfix is a collaborative workflow and data platform for the maritime and trade sectors, driven by ground-breaking AI-enabled tools. Shipfix went live in 2018 and has over a thousand users globally across more than 70 global clients. The platform streamlines maritime workflows using market and operational intelligence with a focus on shipowners, commodity traders, industrials, freight forwarders and shipbrokers. The company has 4 offices globally in Paris, London, Singapore and Tbilisi (Georgia).

With Shipfix, maritime and trade professionals make better-informed decisions and move faster. Users are enabled to find their market edge in highly volatile markets by turning their communications data into a competitive advantage. Shipfix is pioneering data transformation across the industry by enabling a subtle mix of artificial and human intelligence. Shipfix’s software solutions include a front-end platform, a mobile app and a full API suite. www.shipfix.com



Media Contact

Claudia Norrgren

PR & Communications Manager

Veson Nautical

E: press@veson.com

C: +447736675334

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a29f3b8b-025b-432d-a434-cf9457db4ab4



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6dfafab9-ddf4-4bae-ac47-82cca0b62e40



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/411c6d67-1882-49dd-b2bd-bcf6ae869af3



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d18b7f8-3109-4746-a024-13b1a7a44750



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b69a8617-d800-4c6b-ba2d-f7c39409e27d

