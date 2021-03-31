Vestas expands its foothold in Japan with 43 MW order

SINGAPORE, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestas has extended its footprint in Japan with a 43 MW order for the Yokohama-machi Wind Power Plant in Aomori prefecture, Japan. Owned by Japan Wind Development, the project will feature nine Vestas V117-3.45 MW and three Vestas V105-3.45 MW turbines in 3.6 MW operating mode with 94-meter towers.

The order includes a multi-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, providing an energy-based availability guarantee to ensure optimised performance and long-term business case certainty for the customer.

"We are pleased to once again partner with Japan Wind Development with this order," said Purvin Patel, Vestas Asia Pacific President. "We remain committed to contributing to Japan's carbon neutrality goal, by continuous collaboration with customers like Japan Wind Development and also providing them with competitive solutions."

Delivery of Vestas' turbines will begin in the first quarter of 2022, with commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2022.

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service onshore and offshore wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 132 GW of wind turbines in 82 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 117 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 29,000 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

About Japan Wind Development

Generating hope for the future from wind, a clean energy resource. Wind power is attracting more and more attention as a resource, but because international procurement of materials is still the mainstream, Japan is in need of expertise for the selection and construction of installation locations. At Japan Wind Development, our group's experts work together to handle everything from wind condition surveys to construction, power generation, and maintenance, to support our customers as a partner in solutions.

https://www.jwd.co.jp/en/

