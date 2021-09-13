Vestas extends partnership with wpd for 50 MW order, featuring Taiwan's largest onshore rotors

SINGAPORE, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestas has secured a 50 MW order with German developer and operator of renewable energy projects, wpd AG, for three projects - Chuangwei 2, Leadway 2 and Hsinyuan wind farms in Taiwan.

The Hsinyuan wind farm includes six V136-4.2MW turbines with 112m towers, featuring the largest onshore turbine rotors in Taiwan, which will maximise energy production for the site's medium wind conditions. Chuangwei 2 and Leadway 2 wind farms will be installed with four and two V117-4.2MW turbines with 91.5m towers, respectively.

With this order, Vestas' total onshore installed volume in Taiwan will exceed more than 330MW of which more than 110 MW have been done in collaboration with wdp.

"We are pleased to extend our long-term partnership with our global key account, wpd in Taiwan," said Purvin Patel, President and CEO of Vestas Asia Pacific. "We would like to thank wpd for entrusting Vestas with these projects and strengthening our working relationship in this region. We remain committed to developing the wind industry in Taiwan and driving the adoption of renewable energy in the region."

"The current supply order to Vestas initiates the next phase of our growth strategy in Asia, where we aim to further expand our strong position in the Taiwanese wind energy market and accelerate our developments in other Asian markets," added Achim Berge Olsen, COO of wpd AG.

The order includes a long-term Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement for the wind farms, to ensure optimised performance and long-term business case certainty for the customer.

Deliveries are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2022, while commissioning is planned for the fourth quarter of the same year.

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service onshore and offshore wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 132 GW of wind turbines in 82 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 117 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 29,000 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

About wpd

wpd develops and operates onshore and offshore wind farms and solar parks, and is actively engaged in 28 countries around the world; the head office is in Bremen. The German company has already realized wind energy projects with around 2,400 wind turbines and an output of 5,150 MW, and is planning further projects with a total of 12,300 MW onshore, 13,800 MW offshore and 1,650 MWp solar energy.

