Vestas is in progress to deliver blades, nacelles and towers for Japan's first utility-scale offshore wind project

SINGAPORE, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestas has currently manufactured all the blades, nacelles and most of the tower sections for Akita Offshore Wind Corporation's Akita Noshiro Offshore Wind Farm Project. The project will be Japan's first utility-scale offshore wind farm, with Vestas installing all 33 of the project's V117-4.2 MW™ wind turbines. Delivery of the components is expected to arrive at Akita Port in December of this year.

During Vestas' scope of installation, the project will require a diversely skilled workforce across electrical and civil engineering, transportation, land and marine crane operation and project management. The expertise and services from local subcontractors will make up approximately 60% of the site's personnel.

Bringing Vestas' world-leading offshore wind experience to the market, the construction team will apply a "plug and play" approach to the installation of the wind turbines. This will begin at the pre-assembly area of Akita Port where full assembly, including internals of the towers, preparation of the blades, and a final power test of the nacelles, will be performed.

Requiring precision and efficiency, this key stage of pre-assembly, in ideal condition, will allow for five streamlined crane lifts during the offshore installation for each turbine. This will involve all turbine components, including the blades. Mobilization of the pre-assembly area at Akita Port will commence in November.

"Through our partnership with Akita Offshore Wind Corporation, development of the Akita Noshiro Offshore Wind Farm Project will allow Vestas to bring our world-leading offshore experience to Japan's promising market," said Netoshi Kuriyama, Country Manager of Vestas Japan & Representative Director of Vestas Japan Co. Ltd. "Along with newly created jobs, we will be drawing on the expertise of the country's best local service providers, some of which, will make up our long-term network of supplier partnerships."

Vestas' involvement with Akita Noshiro Offshore Wind Farm Project is one of many initiatives in their broader vision to unlock Japan's offshore wind energy potential.

"Japan is one of Vestas' priority markets and we will continue to work closely with our customers, local community and the government to propel the country's clean energy transition through our best-in-class energy solutions," said Purvin Patel, President of Vestas Asia Pacific. "This will be achieved through our Vision for Japan 2040, which based on the volume of projects, may include R&D and manufacturing engineering initiatives, long-term Service Hubs, a strong local supplier network and the availability of Vestas' largest wind turbine, the V236-15.0 MW™."

"We are pleased with the progress of Vestas' manufacturing of towers, nacelles and all blades for Akita Noshiro Offshore Wind Farm Project which is on track for commercial operation expected to commence in 2022," said Keiji Okagaki, President & CEO of Akita Offshore Wind Corporation. "Vestas' highly skilled workforce and project management to be provided in collaboration with local subcontractors will play a pivotal role in leading to the success of Japan's first utility-scale offshore wind farm."

Once the wind farm is operational, Vestas will deliver 20 years of service and maintenance which will create long-term local jobs. All installation activities associated with the project will broadly build the readiness for future construction and service employment in Japan and local communities.

Vestas is committed to Japan's carbon neutrality target by 2050. This is demonstrated through the company's offshore vision by 2040 and the delivery of Akita Noshiro Offshore Wind Farm Project which is set to power the annual equivalent of nearly 130,000 homes.

