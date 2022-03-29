Vestas secures 100 MW order in Vietnam

SINGAPORE, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestas has secured a 100MW order in Vietnam for an undisclosed project. The order covers supply, supervision of the installation, and commissioning of the wind turbines. With this project, Vestas' total capacity of onshore wind turbines in Vietnam will surpass 1.6 GW.

Located near the shorelines of the Mekong Delta, the wind farm includes 24 Vestas V150-4.2 MW wind turbines with a number delivered 4.0 MW operating mode, all with a hub height of 105m. This order also demonstrates Vestas' ability to formulate site specific solutions to cater to the site's complex environment at near shore conditions.

The order also includes a 15-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement for the wind farm, to ensure optimised performance and long-term business case certainty for the customer.

Commissioning of the wind farm is planned for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The customer and project names are undisclosed.

For updated Vestas photographs and videos, please visit our media images page on: https://www.vestas.com/en/media/images

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service onshore and offshore wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 136 GW of wind turbines in 84 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 117 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 29,000 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

For updated Vestas photographs and videos, please visit our media images page on:

https://www.vestas.com/en/media/images.

To learn more about Vestas by visiting website at www.vestas.com and following on social media channels: