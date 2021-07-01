Vestas secures 113 MW wind order in Japan with customised tall tower solution

SINGAPORE, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestas has secured an order for the 113 MW Sumita Tono Wind Farm in Japan with Green Power Sumita Tono GK. With the site located in complex mountainous terrain in the Iwate prefecture, the order demonstrates how Vestas can leverage its industry-leading siting, project management and technology capabilities to deliver site-specific solutions in all conditions.

Vestas has developed a customised tower solution for the project to accommodate the site's challenging transport, wind and seismic load conditions, and it will feature the tallest hub heights for any wind turbines above 4 MW rating in the country, unlocking new wind resources at higher and more consistent wind speeds. Developed by Green Power Investment Corporation (GPI), the order will include supply and supervision of installation of 27 Vestas V117-4.2 MW turbines of which 23 will be installed on 114-meter towers and the other four on 94-meter towers.

It will be the first collaboration between Vestas and GPI, which is the Japanese partner of U.S based Pattern Energy Group LP that since 2004 has been focused on developing, constructing, and operating renewable projects in Japan.

"We are pleased to partner with GPI with this landmark order in Japan," said Purvin Patel, President and CEO of Vestas Asia Pacific, "With this order, we remain committed to contribute to Japan's net zero goal and it also demonstrates our capabilities to tailor the best solution for our customers."

"It is through the continued support and teamwork of various stakeholders and local government that the project was able to reach commencement of construction; a process in which Vestas played a vital role." said Mitsuru Sakaki, President of GPI. "We would like to thank Vestas for this cooperation, on a particularly challenging project, and look forward to further long term collaboration to continue to push the Japanese wind industry to greater levels of efficiency and optimization as we work to bring Japan's sustainable energy targets closer."

Vestas will also deliver a multi-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement for the wind farm, providing an energy-based availability guarantee to ensure optimised performance and long-term business case certainty for the customer.

Delivery of the turbines will begin in the first quarter of 2022, with commissioning is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2022.

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service onshore and offshore wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 136 GW of wind turbines in 84 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 117 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 29,000 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

About Green Power Investment Corporation

Green Power Investment Corporation has been involved in the operation, construction, and development of renewable energy since its foundation in 2004.

The founder and the current chairman Mr. Toshio Hori is a symbolic pioneer of developing the renewable business industry in Japan and our executive managements and development team have a long and successful history of corporation with both domestic and international stakeholders. Furthermore, in 2015, we welcomed a partnership with the Pattern Energy Group, which has not only a deep understanding of Japan's renewable energy but also a shared vision of local development through community engagement, and together built a system that can effectively leverage their long-standing knowledge and network.

As early as 2007, GPI began to develop offshore wind which is a focus of Japanese government policy as an effective solution to shift the main power generation resource to renewable energy. We have begun the construction of Ishikariwan shinko offshore wind project (112MW) targeting commissioning in 2023 for the leading offshore wind project in Japan, giving GPI real local offshore wind experience, and a position within Japan as one of the earliest developers to move to offshore wind. In addition, we recently completed the construction of the onshore wind farm "Wind Farm Tsugaru (121MW) " the biggest wind farm in Japan, which began operation in Spring of 2020. We are working to build the energy source which will be a key strength of the local regions while keeping their cultural values.

We will realize the shift to a more sustainable society by respecting the communication with regional people together with colleagues sharing the ideas and values.

For further information about Green Power Investment Corporation, please visit: https://greenpower.co.jp/ourcompany/