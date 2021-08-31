Vestas secures 181 MW deal for Dulacca Wind Farm in Australia

SINGAPORE, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Together with RES in Australia, Vestas has secured a 181 MW deal for Dulacca Wind Farm in Queensland, Australia. The project will feature 43 V150-4.2 MW™ wind turbines which Vestas will supply and install.

Upon completion, Vestas will also deliver a 30-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. This agreement will optimize energy production while also providing long-term business case certainty.

In addition to providing clean energy to approximately 124,000 homes, Dulacca Wind Farm will have approximately 150 workers on site during the peak of construction.

"Thanks to our valued relationship with RES, Vestas is proud to be the OEM of choice and long-term service provider for Dulacca Wind Farm," said Peter Cowling, Head of Vestas Australia and New Zealand. "From the delivery of the wind turbines to commissioning and maintenance, we look forward to successfully supporting this project which will contribute towards the Queensland Government's target of 50% renewables by 2030, and Australia's broader clean energy transition."

"As the largest installer and maintainer of wind turbines, both globally and nationally, Vestas is pleased that customers like RES continue to choose our leading technology, market experience and broad service solutions," said Purvin Patel, President of Vestas Asia Pacific. "We look forward to continuing to champion RES Australia's ambitious vision of sustainability through the successful delivery of Dulacca Wind Farm."

"RES is pleased to sign our first contract in Australia with Vestas for the construction and operation of this project. The Dulacca Wind Farm will bring much needed diversity of renewables, and valued jobs to the local region," said Matt Rebbeck, CEO of RES in Australia.

Delivery of Vestas' wind turbines is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2022, with commissioning to commence in the first quarter of 2023.

Through RES's commitment to supporting local communities, this project will establish a Community Fund 1.25 million Australian dollars. As a result, the nearby communities of Dulacca and Drillham will be eligible for the funding of local projects, community groups and organizations.

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service onshore and offshore wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 140 GW of wind turbines in 85 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 120 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 29,000 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

About RES Group Australia

RES is the world's largest independent renewable energy company active in onshore and offshore wind, solar, energy storage and transmission and distribution. At the forefront of the industry for nearly 40 years, RES has delivered more than 21GW of renewable energy projects across the globe and supports an operational asset portfolio exceeding 7.5GW worldwide for a large client base. Understanding the unique needs of corporate clients, RES has secured over 1.5GW of corporate power purchase agreements (PPAs) enabling access to energy at the lowest cost. RES employs over 2,000 people and is active in 10 countries. RES has a development portfolio of over 4.7GW in Australia and has an asset management portfolio of over 1.2GW within the country. DNV have reported how assets managed by RES perform 1% better than the market average. Over the life of a 100MW wind farm that could be the equivalent over $4.5 million AUS in additional yield revenue.

For more information, visit www.res-group.com