Vestas starts multibrand service for Gamesa turbines in Japan

SINGAPORE, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leveraging its industry-leading multibrand service capabilities, Vestas has secured a multibrand service agreement from Eurus Energy Holdings and started servicing for the Eurus Seto Wind Farm in Ehime prefecture, Japan.

Vestas will deliver a 5.5-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement for the operation and maintenance of 4 units of G80 2 MW Gamesa wind turbines. The AOM 4000 programme includes a time-based availability guarantee and is designed to maximise uptime and ensure optimised performance.

Vestas is the wind industry's largest multibrand service provider with more than 9.5 GW of non-Vestas turbines currently under service globally. Vestas' multibrand expertise and global footprint is being utilised to deliver full scope service across all major original equipment manufacturers (OEM) including Gamesa.

Vestas' service business is built on a strong, global foundation, combining operational data from more than 48,000 monitored turbines with technical experience from over 10,000 service technicians and a supply chain of more than 1,200 suppliers world-wide. This enables Vestas to provide services that minimise O&M costs and cater for local needs.

About Eurus Energy Holdings Corporation

Eurus Energy Holdings Corporation operates from its headquarters in Japan. Its development activities are managed through its worldwide locations in Japan (Eurus Energy Holdings Corporation), the United States (Eurus Energy America) and Europe (Eurus Energy Europe). Eurus Energy Holdings recognized the potential of wind energy ahead of many other players. It is the largest wind power developer in Japan and is one of the world leaders in the field.

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service onshore and offshore wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 154 GW of wind turbines in 87 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 133 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 29,000 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

