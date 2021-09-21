Vestas wins 101 MW order from ReNew Power in India

SINGAPORE, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestas has secured a 101 MW order from ReNew Power, one of India's leading independent power producers (IPP) within renewable energy. The order is for ReNew's projects in Gujarat, and it follows another 101 MW order from ReNew in the same state secured earlier this year.

The contract includes supply and supervision of 46 V120-2.2 MW turbines as well as a 10-year Active Output Management (AOM) 5000 service agreement, designed to maximise energy production for the project. With a yield-based availability guarantee, Vestas will provide ReNew Power with long-term business case certainty.

"This is the second order that we have signed with ReNew in the last three months, and I sincerely thank ReNew for their continued trust in Vestas' ability to deliver on high performance projects. With more than 5.6 GW of commissioned green energy capacity and more than 4 GW of committed capacity, ReNew is pushing forward India's sustainability goals and we are delighted to partner with them in this journey", says Vickram Jadhav, Vice President of Sales for Vestas India.

Deliveries of the turbines are expected to begin in the first quarter of 2022, while commissioning is expected for the third quarter of the same year.

For updated Vestas photographs and videos, please visit our media images page on: https://www.vestas.com/en/media/images.

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service onshore and offshore wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 140 GW of wind turbines in 85 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 120 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 29,000 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

For updated Vestas photographs and videos, please visit our media images page on:

https://www.vestas.com/en/media/images .

