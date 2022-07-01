Vestas wins 29 MW order in Japan

SINGAPORE, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestas has secured a 29 MW order with Shimizu Corporation for Makikawa Masaki Wind Farm project in Ehime prefecture, Japan. Owned by GF Corporation and JR East Energy Development Co., Ltd., the project will be constructed by Shimizu Corporation and will feature eight V105-3.45 MW wind turbines in 3.6 MW operating mode.

Vestas will also deliver 20 years of Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service for the wind farm, providing an energy-based availability guarantee to ensure optimised performance and long-term business case certainty for the customer.

Delivery of the turbines for Makikawa Masaki Wind Farm will begin in the first quarter of 2025, with commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025.

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service onshore and offshore wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 154 GW of wind turbines in 87 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 134 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 29,000 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

About Shimizu Corporation

Shimizu Corporation was founded in 1804. The company began when Kisuke Shimizu I, who was a carpenter in Etchu or what is now Toyama Prefecture, launched the business in the Kanda Kajicho district of Edo (now Tokyo). From the moment the company was founded, Kisuke Shimizu I aspired to wholeheartedly devote himself to the company's work and create quality reliable structures. Today, Shimizu continually delves deeply into knowledge and technology to meet the needs of its clients and, by extension, society.

For further information about Shimizu Corporation, please visit: https://www.shimz.co.jp/en/

About GF Corporation

GF Corporation, established in 2011 and headquartered in Anan City, Tokushima Prefecture, provides total solutions for the renewable energy power generation business. It handles all processes from planning, development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of mega solar power plants and large-scale wind power plants. With technology at our core, we contribute to the realization of local communities, the global environment, and a sustainable society through renewable energy generation and engineering services.

About JR East Energy Development

East Japan Railway Company (JR East) established "JR East Energy Development Corporation" in April 2015 to promote the introduction of renewable energy. In developing the project, we will create a "source" to energize the local community by creating a system in which local companies and others can participate as partners. We will continue to develop wind power generation projects that are rooted in the local community.

By supplying the developed renewable energy mainly to railroads, JR East Energy Development will contribute to achieving JR East's goal of using renewable energy to cover approximately 30-40% of its entire energy consumption in order to achieve virtually zero CO2 emissions in the railroad business by 2050.

