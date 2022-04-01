Vestas wins 295 MW order for the Zhong Neng Offshore Wind Project off the coast of Taiwan

SINGAPORE, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestas has secured a 295 MW order for the Zhong Neng offshore wind project, located off the coast of Changhua County, Taiwan. The project is being jointly developed by Taiwan based China Steel Corporation (CSC) and Danish fund manager Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP). This marks the third offshore project between Vestas and CIP in Taiwan, with a combined capacity of almost 900 MW.

The project will feature thirty-one Vestas V174-9.5 MW turbines, delivered in 9.6 MW power mode. Upon the project completion, Vestas will also service the turbines through a 15-year Active Output Management (AOM 5000) energy-based Service Agreement, optimising energy production for the project.

"We are pleased to begin our partnership with CSC and extend our cooperation with CIP on the Zhong Neng project," quoted Purvin Patel, President of Vestas Asia Pacific (APAC). "Taiwan is a key market for Vestas Asia Pacific, and this is a great milestone for us and our partners that will deliver both competitive renewable energy and local economic development."

The V174-9.5 MW turbines being supplied by Vestas for the Zhong Neng offshore wind project will be the most localised offshore wind turbines in Taiwan to date and will be based on local manufacturing and sourcing of 19 components from local Taiwan-based companies, including blades by Tien Li Offshore Wind Technology from their facility in Taichung Harbour.

Vestas' supply chain and suppliers in Taiwan have so far invested close to EUR 280m in local supply chain infrastructure, which has resulted in more than 1,500 new green jobs, underlining how Vestas together with local partners continue to strengthen the wind industry in Taiwan.

"With this latest project we continue to leverage our strong supply chain in Taiwan," said Alex Robertson, Vice President and General Manager of Vestas Taiwan. "Beyond our considerable investment in and development of the local supply chain, we are also building up our offshore service fleet, adding another long-term contract to our portfolio. I am delighted that CSC and CIP have entrusted Vestas with the operation and maintenance of the wind turbines to 2039."

"We are happy to enter the construction phase with our strong partner, Vestas," says Joris Hol, CEO of Zhong Neng Project. "Driven by Zhong Neng Project's strong dedication in local economic development, Vestas has made significant progress in setting up a strong local supply chain. We are confident we can deliver on Taiwan's local supply chain ambitions delivering quality components."

Marina Hsu, Managing Director of Copenhagen Infrastructure Service Co., which is owned by CIP-managed funds, says, "Together with CSC, we are delighted to expand our solid collaboration with Vestas and the local supply chain. We believe we can build on the successful foundation established by the previous Changfang and Xidao projects and thereby mature the local supply chain for the Zhong Neng project to further enhance quality, delivery, and competitiveness".

Deliveries for this project are expected to begin in 2023 and it is expected to be fully commercially operational in 2024. Once completed, the project will generate enough clean power to supply up to 300,000 Taiwanese households annually.

Vestas has been active in Taiwan for more than two decades. In addition, Vestas also has close to 350 MW of onshore wind energy installed or under construction, while currently servicing 250 MW of onshore turbines.

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service onshore and offshore wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 145 GW of wind turbines in 85 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 120 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 29,000 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

