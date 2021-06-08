Vestas wins 32 MW order in Japan

SINGAPORE, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestas has secured a 32 MW order with Toda Corporation for the Azumakogen Wind Farm in Fukushima prefecture, Japan. Owned by Japan Renewable Energy Corporation (JRE), Fukushima Mirai Kenkyukai, General Foundation and Shinobuyama Fukushima Power Co., Ltd., the wind project will be constructed by Toda Corporation and will feature nine V105-3.45 MW turbines in 3.6 MW operating mode with 84-meter towers.

Vestas will also deliver a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement to the wind farm, providing an energy-based availability guarantee to ensure optimised performance and long-term business case certainty for the customers.

Delivery of the turbines will begin in the second quarter of 2022, with commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2022.



About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service onshore and offshore wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 136 GW of wind turbines in 84 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 117 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 29,000 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

About Toda Corporation

Under its corporate credo of "Realizing high-quality construction, safely and on time," Toda Corporation has accumulated extensive technical expertise and experience over the course of its 140-year history. In recent years, Toda has reinforced its existing business-centred on the construction of hospitals, medical facilities and schools-by prioritizing such strategic fields as the construction of production facilities and office buildings. Diligently building a track record in these fields, Toda is concurrently accelerating its activities in business areas peripheral to its mainstay construction business, such as investment projects in the real estate development field. Toda is steadily expanding its business, while remaining highly regarded by customers for the quality it delivers both in Japan and overseas.

About Japan Renewable Energy Corporation

Japan Renewable Energy Corporation (JRE) was established in 2012 with a mission: to change the world with renewable energy for a sustainable tomorrow. Since then JRE has been developing and operating renewable energy power plants in harmony with local communities. Today 56 power plants (consisting of solar, wind, and biomass) are in operation and under construction, and dozens are under development including offshore wind power. We provide solutions to environmental and social issues from a long-term perspective and pave the way for renewable energy's contribution to the decarbonization and sustained growth of society.

About Fukushima Mirai Kenkyukai, General Foundation

Fukushima Mirai Kenkyukai is a general incorporated foundation which operates subsidization, regional vitalization, management support and renewable energy business with a mission of "Vitalizing Fukushima in 30 Years".

About Shinobuyama Fukushima Power Co., Ltd.

Established in May 2016, Shinobuyama Fukushima Power Co., Ltd.is the only renewable energy power company in Fukushima Prefecture that develops business totally from planning to running. Government of Fukushima prefecture has a vision to introduce renewable energies that will cover 100% of total energy demand in the prefecture in about 2040. Shirakawa Solar Park is the one of the Joint projects of JRE and Fukushima Mirai and it is expected to operate in December 2021. Proudly awarded as the best proposer of the Kido Dam management hydroelectric power generation business this year.

