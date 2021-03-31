Vestas wins 42 MW order in Japan

SINGAPORE, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestas has secured a 42 MW order with Toko Electrical Construction Co., Ltd. for the Miyagi Kami Wind Farm in Miyagi prefecture, Japan. Owned by Japan Renewable Energy Corporation, the wind project will be constructed by Toko Electrical Construction Co., Ltd. and will feature ten V117-4.0 MW turbines in 4.2 MW operating mode with 94-meter towers.

Vestas will also undertake a 20-years Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreements for the wind farm, providing an energy-based availability guarantee to ensure optimised performance and long-term business case certainty for the customer.

Delivery of Vestas' turbines will begin in the first quarter of 2023, with commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2023.

About Vestas

About Toko Electrical Construction Co., Ltd.

Toko Electrical Construction was founded as Toko Shokai in 1923, immediately after the Great Kanto Earthquake that delivered a devastating blow to the Tokyo metropolitan area, in order to play a role in the recovery of the electric lighting in the city. Our name "Toko" means the sun that universally illuminates the world. Over the more than 90 years since then, we have been earnestly striving to offer electrical work that is true to our corporate motto of "conscientious electrical work backed by superior technology." And as we approach our upcoming 100th anniversary, we hope to be able to respond to the needs of a new era as well and continue to contribute to society. While carefully building on our long experience and track record of providing conscientious electrical work that is rooted in our founding, we intend to continue to take on new challenges. We are grateful for your kind patronage, and we look forward to continuing to serve you in the future.

About Japan Renewable Energy Corporation

Japan Renewable Energy Corporation (JRE) was established in 2012 with a mission: to change the world with renewable energy for a sustainable tomorrow. Since then JRE has been developing and operating renewable energy power plants in harmony with local communities. Today 56 power plants (consisting of solar, wind, and biomass) are in operation and under construction, and dozens are under development including offshore wind power. We provide solutions to environmental and social issues from a long-term perspective and pave the way for renewable energy's contribution to the decarbonization and sustained growth of society.

