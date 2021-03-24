Vestas wins 47 MW order in Japan

SINGAPORE, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestas has secured a 47 MW order with Shimizu Corporation for the Oritsume Minami 1 Wind Farm in Iwate prefecture, Japan. Owned by Japan Renewable Energy Corporation, the wind project will be constructed by Shimizu Corporation and will feature 13 V105-3.45 MW turbines in 3.6 MW operating mode with 84-meter towers.

Vestas will also undertake a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement for the wind farm, providing an energy-based availability guarantee to ensure optimised performance and long-term business case certainty for the customer.

"We are pleased to partner with Shimizu Corporation to deliver Oritsume Minami 1 wind farm. With our experience and expertise in developing customised solutions, we are making an important contribution towards Japan's ambitious target of carbon neutrality," said Purvin Patel, Vestas Asia Pacific President.

Delivery of Vestas' turbines will begin in the first quarter of 2022, with commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2022.

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service onshore and offshore wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 132 GW of wind turbines in 82 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 117 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 29,000 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

About Shimizu Corporation

Shimizu Corporation was founded in 1804. The company began when Kisuke Shimizu I, who was a carpenter in Etchu or what is now Toyama Prefecture, launched the business in the Kanda Kajicho district of Edo (now Tokyo). From the moment the company was founded, Kisuke Shimizu I aspired to wholeheartedly devote himself to the company's work and create quality reliable structures. Today, Shimizu continually delves deeply into knowledge and technology to meet the needs of its clients and, by extension, society.

For further information about Shimizu Corporation, please visit: https://www.shimz.co.jp/en/

About Japan Renewable Energy Corporation

Japan Renewable Energy Corporation (JRE) was established in 2012 with a mission: to change the world with renewable energy for a sustainable tomorrow. Since then JRE has been developing and operating renewable energy power plants in harmony with local communities. Today 56 power plants (consisting of solar, wind, and biomass) are in operation and under construction, and dozens are under development including offshore wind power. We provide solutions to environmental and social issues from a long-term perspective and pave the way for renewable energy's contribution to the decarbonization and sustained growth of society.

For further information about Japan Renewable Energy Corporation, please visit: www.jre.co.jp

