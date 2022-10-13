Vestas wins 50 MW order in Japan

SINGAPORE, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestas has secured a 50 MW order with Toda Corporation for the SGET Iwaizumi Wind Farm in Iwate prefecture, Japan. Owned by SPARX Green Energy & Technology, the wind project will be constructed by Toda Corporation and will feature 12 units of V117-4.2 MW wind turbines.

The order includes supply and supervision of installation of turbines of which 9 will be installed on 114-meter towers and the other 3 on 84-meter towers. With the site located in complex mountainous terrain in Iwate prefecture, Vestas delivers the best solutions to meet site-specific conditions as well as customer's needs by leveraging our industry-leading siting, project management and technology capabilities.

"We are pleased to partner with Toda Corporation and SPARX Green Energy & Technology for the project. We remain committed to contribute to Japan's carbon neutrality goal, through our industry-leading wind energy solutions and strong partnership with our customers." said Purvin Patel, Vestas Asia Pacific President.

Vestas will also deliver 20 years of Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service for the wind farm, providing an energy-based availability guarantee to ensure optimised performance and long-term business case certainty for the customer.

Delivery of the turbines will begin in the second quarter of 2024, with commissioning scheduled for the third quarter of 2025.

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service onshore and offshore wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 154 GW of wind turbines in 87 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 133 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 29,000 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

About Toda Corporation

Under its corporate credo of "Realizing high-quality construction, safely and on time," Toda Corporation has accumulated extensive technical expertise and experience over the course of its 140-year history. In recent years, Toda has reinforced its existing business-centred on the construction of hospitals, medical facilities and schools-by prioritizing such strategic fields as the construction of production facilities and office buildings. Diligently building a track record in these fields, Toda is concurrently accelerating its activities in business areas peripheral to its mainstay construction business, such as investment projects in the real estate development field. Toda is steadily expanding its business, while remaining highly regarded by customers for the quality it delivers both in Japan and overseas.

For further information about Toda Corporation, please visit: https://www.toda.co.jp/english/

About SPARX Green Energy & Technology Co., Ltd.

SPARX Asset Management Co., Ltd., a member of the SPARX Group, was selected by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government in June 2012 to manage the "Public-Private Partnership Infrastructure Fund," and has been investing in solar power generation and other renewable energy projects throughout Japan, starting with the first investment project in January 2013. SPARX Green Energy & Technology Co., Ltd. was established in August 2012 to develop, manage, and operate those renewable energy power plants.

SPARX Green Energy & Technology is committed to developing, managing, and operating world-class, high-quality energy infrastructure in order to realize a new green energy eco-system based on renewable energy.

For further information about SPARX group, please visit: https://www.sparxgroup.com/