Vestas wins 59 MW order with Eurus Energy in Japan

SINGAPORE, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestas has secured a 59 MW order with Japanese wind power developer, Eurus Energy Holdings Corporation. The order includes supply and supervision of installation of 14 V117-4.2 MW wind turbines for two projects, the 21 MW Tabito and 38 MW Sandaimyojin wind projects, to be located in Fukushima prefecture, Japan.

Vestas will also deliver a multi-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement for the wind farm, providing a time-based availability guarantee to ensure optimised performance and long-term business case certainty for the customer.

Delivery of the turbines for Tabito Wind Farm will begin in the third quarter of 2022, with commissioning scheduled for the second quarter of 2023. The delivery for Sandaimyojin Wind Farm will begin in the second quarter of 2023, with commissioning planned for the first quarter of 2024.

About Eurus Energy Holdings Corporation

Eurus Energy Holdings Corporation operates from its headquarters in Japan. Its development activities are managed through its worldwide locations in Japan (Eurus Energy Holdings Corporation), the United States (Eurus Energy America) and Europe (Eurus Energy Europe). Eurus Energy Holdings recognized the potential of wind energy ahead of many other players. It is the largest wind power developer in Japan and is one of the world leaders in the field.