Vestas wins first EnVentus order in Asia Pacific for a 157 MW project in Australia

SINGAPORE, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestas has secured a 157 MW order from Neoen to deliver the engineering, procurement and construction of Kaban Green Power Hub in Far North Queensland, Australia. The project will feature 28 of Vestas' V162-5.6 MW turbines from the EnVentus platform. This marks Vestas' first EnVentus order for Asia Pacific and Australia, as well as Neoen's first Australian project with Vestas.

Upon completion, Vestas will also deliver a 25-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. This agreement will optimize energy production while also providing long-term business case certainty for Neoen.

From the base of the tower to the highest tip of the blade, the wind turbines will reach 230 meters to fully capture the site's high wind shear.

"Vestas is proud that through the Kaban Green Power Hub, Neoen and Vestas' global partnership has been extended to Australia", said Purvin Patel, President of Vestas Asia Pacific. "We are pleased that Neoen has chosen our leading technology, market experience and broad service solutions to help them achieve the best return on investment for their project".

"The energy generated by Kaban Green Power Hub will make a critical contribution to the northern fringe of Australia's electricity network. Sustainable projects like this continue to demonstrate the reliability of wind generation, along with its ability to be deployed in remote regions of our country", said Peter Cowling, Head of Vestas Australia and New Zealand".

"Neoen is pleased to announce Vestas as the wind turbine supplier and principal contractor for Kaban Green Power Hub, which is our first project together in Australia", said Louis de Sambucy, Managing Director of Neoen Australia. "I would like to thank the Vestas team for all the hard work they have put into reaching this important milestone. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with Vestas in Australia as we continue to expand our portfolio of wind projects".

Arrival of the wind turbines to Australia will commence in the first quarter of 2022, with commissioning scheduled to commence in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The Kaban Green Power Hub is set to produce approximately 460,000 MWh per annum. This is enough clean energy to power around 95,900 households.

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service onshore and offshore wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 132 GW of wind turbines in 83 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 117 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 29,000 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

For updated Vestas photographs and videos, please visit our media images page on:

https://www.vestas.com/en/media/images

We invite you to learn more about Vestas by visiting our website at www.vestas.com and following us on our social media channels:

About Neoen

Neoen is one of the world's leading and fastest growing independent producers of exclusively renewable profile energy. With a capacity of more than 4.1 GW in operation or under construction, Neoen is a high-growth company. Neoen is notably active in Australia, Argentina, El Salvador, Finland, France, Ireland, Jamaica, Mexico, Mozambique, Portugal and Zambia. In particular, Neoen operates France's most powerful solar farm (300 MWp) in Cestas, and the world's first big battery (150 MW storage capacity) in Hornsdale, Australia. Neoen is targeting at least 10 GW capacity in operation or under construction by end of 2025. Neoen (ISIN Code: FR0011675362, ticker: NEOEN) is listed in Compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

For more information: www.neoen.com

Related Links :

http://www.vestas.com