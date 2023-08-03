Veterans Healing Farm Collaborates with Renowned Grief Researcher Jock Brocas for a Transformative Workshop Series

The Veterans Healing Farm (VHF) in Hendersonville, North Carolina, is collaborating with respected grief researcher and spiritual teacher, Jock Brocas, to offer a free, transformative series of grief workshops for veterans, their families, and first responders.

The Veterans Healing Farm (VHF) is proud to announce its collaboration with esteemed grief researcher and spiritual teacher, Jock Brocas, to deliver a unique and powerful series of workshops centered around understanding, coping with, and journeying through grief.

Mr. Brocas, renowned for his deep understanding of grief and loss, will use his extensive knowledge and compassionate teaching style to help veterans, their families, and first responders navigate the often unspoken and misunderstood journey through grief. The workshops, free of charge, aim to reach these heroic individuals, equipping them with invaluable emotional resources to handle loss and trauma.

“The silent grief journey of veterans and first responders is often overlooked. These workshops are designed not just to shed light on this struggle, but also to provide a supportive wisdom and practical coping strategies to help in their grieving," says Jock Brocas.

The collaboration with Jock Brocas underlines the commitment of VHF to address the mental and emotional well-being of veterans and first responders. The Farm invites local media to help spread the word about these important sessions, extending their potential impact throughout the community.

About the Veterans Healing Farm:

The Veterans Healing Farm is a 501c3 nonprofit established in 2013. Their mission is to enhance the mental, emotional, and physical well-being of our nation's Veterans and their families.

For more information on these workshops or the Veterans Healing Farm, please visit our website at www.veteranshealingfarm.org.

About Jock Brocas:

Jock Brocas is a highly respected grief researcher and spiritual teacher known for his work in helping individuals understand and journey through grief. His approach combines scientific research with an empathetic understanding to provide holistic solutions for those dealing with loss.

For more information about Jock Brocas, visit www.jockbrocas.com

