Veterans in Miami Can Get Free Treatment at this Ketamine Clinic in Pompano Beach South FL

May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

Each year millions of Americans face the reality of living with a mental illness. During May, Ketamine Clinic South Florida, based in Pompano Beach FL, will add its voice to the national movement to raise awareness about mental health. They are delivering a presentation to Veterans in the Miami VA Healthcare system and will be offering free treatments for veterans as their way to contribute.

About Ketamine Clinic South Florida

This mental health clinic offers intravenous ketamine as a medication for depression, anxiety and many other mental health problems. The treatment is administered by medical professionals in a safe, therapeutic environment. Visit their website here: https://ketamineclinicsouthflorida.com/

Not only that, every month, they have yoga practice on the beach for their patients. According to Founder/Owner Khali Reed this is because “it helps to bring clients together to celebrate their progress and achievement towards improving their mental health”.

Those interested in learning more about Ketamine can visit their You Tube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVwmy5L_wbnetOxUCNxxLuA

This channel has educational videos about becoming a new patient, addresses FAQs and explains what Ketamine treatment is and what their ketamine integration coach's role is and much more..

Ketamine Clinic South Florida was established in May of 2020 by Sonia Cotto, Khali Reed, and Dr. Delvena Thomas with the mission of empowering patients to take control of their mental health.

They have 5/5 ‘Google Review’ score and a recent patient said “ Usually don’t do reviews but am doing it with Ketamine Clinic of South Florida because … been receiving Myers cocktail for about 2 years now …is comfortable, welcoming and private, all the staff are very professional and friendly. Recently took 2 friends and they were very pleased with the experience as well. Overall am very pleased with them and would recommend them to anyone”.

Follow them on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/infusionclinicofsouthflorida

About Us: Utilizes the powerful effect of ketamine to treat conditions such as depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), severe anxiety, bipolar disorder, and migraines. The clinic also treats complex chronic pain conditions such as fibromyalgia, complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) or reflex sympathetic dystrophy (RSD), and many other painful neuropathies.

