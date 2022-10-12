Vetter drives its sustainability campaign forward

Ceremonial presentation of the Sustainable Impact Award 2022 to Vetter with (from left to right):

Henryk Badack (Senior Vice President Technical Services/Internal Project Management), Peter Soelkner (Managing Director), Anke Herrig (Director of HR Development), Veronika Winter (Team Leader Occupational Health Management) and Prof. Dr. Anabel Ternès von Hattburg, Managing Director at International Institute for Sustainability Management (IISM).