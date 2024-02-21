Vevo Partners With PubMatic to Expand Programmatic Buying Across its Global CTV Network

LONDON, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, has today announced its partnership with Vevo , the world’s leading music video network. The collaboration will allow for an accelerated phase of programmatic CTV growth for Vevo, allowing advertisers to drive scaled reach across its premium library.







Vevo’s global network spans more than 800,000 videos, boasting a total monthly average of 25 billion views. Partnering with PubMatic will offer unprecedented access to Vevo’s expansive high-quality CTV inventory for media buyers globally. Harnessing PubMatic’s huge demand, advanced programmatic trading capabilities, and strategic supply path optimisation (SPO) relationships, Vevo will unlock rich opportunities to deliver targeted ads for a wide range of audiences in engaged, immersive, and brand safe environments, while benefiting from significant ad yield gains.

The integration closely aligns with Vevo’s goal of achieving ubiquity through ever-broader video distribution and persistent development of its monetisation approach. With its content accessible on the Vevo TV app, over 20 unique Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) channels, and social platforms such as YouTube, Vevo is increasing its participation in different types of sales environments, building on previous direct dealing success, by making inventory programmatically accessible to varied demand partners via PubMatic’s platform.

The new partnership gives media buyers access to Vevo’s premium inventory, coupled with access to PubMatic’s cutting-edge addressability and transparency solutions, known for enhancing return-on-investment (ROI).

PubMatic's Nicole Scaglione, Global VP for CTV/OTT and Video says: “This collaboration marks a major milestone on multiple fronts. The partnership will enable greater growth and innovation by fulfilling the requirement for an efficient, transparent, and premium-grade supply of inventory. As well as allowing us to connect programmatic buyers with high-value music video inventory, it reinforces PubMatic’s standing as a leading force in the CTV space — cementing our position as a go-to platform for existing and new CTV players. We look forward to playing a key role in powering trading that optimises ad revenue for both buyers and sellers.”

Vevo's EVP of Revenue, Distribution & Data Operations, Natalie Gabathuler-Scully, says: “This partnership will allow Vevo to considerably elevate the advertising opportunities we can provide at a global level and drive our programmatic business forward. Leveraging PubMatic’s extensive preferred demand relationships will considerably augment our monetisation approach, especially across our TV app and FAST channels on over 35 CTV platforms worldwide.”

About PubMatic:

PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM) is an independent technology company maximising customer value by delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future. PubMatic’s sell-side platform empowers the world’s leading digital content creators across the open internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, our infrastructure-driven approach has allowed for the efficient processing and utilisation of data in real-time. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, we improve outcomes for our customers while championing a vibrant and transparent digital advertising supply chain.

About Vevo:

Vevo is the world's leading music video network, connecting an ever-growing global audience to high quality music video content for more than a decade. Founded by Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment in 2009, Vevo offers fans worldwide a vast array of premium content to choose from, showcasing official music videos alongside a constantly developing lineup of live performances and innovative original programming. From top superstars to rising new talents, Vevo brings incomparable cross-promotional support to artists across the musical spectrum, at every stage of their careers.

Vevo has consistently evolved over the past decade to lead within today's ever-changing media landscape, embracing partnerships with a number of leading distribution platforms to deliver extraordinary content within ad-supported environments. With more than 25B views across television, desktop and mobile devices each month, Vevo brings music videos to the world – when, where, and how fans want them.

Vevo is available on YouTube, Samsung, Samsung TV Plus, Roku, Pluto TV, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Echo Show, Amazon Freevee, Apple TV, Comcast (Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex), VIZIO, Sky (NowTV and SkyQ), Foxxum, XITE, NetRange, Redbox, Virgin Media, Xumo, Telstra, Foxtel, Fetch, Rogers, Shaw, Local Now, Google TV, Android TV, Cox, ViX, Plex, Hulu Live, Sling Freestream, and Vewd.

