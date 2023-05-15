Vexere - Bring More Happiness To Your Journey

Vexere is a platform that provides inter-city flight, bus and train tickets. Vexere provides management software for bus companies (BMS) and ticketing software for agents (AMS).

—

Vexere is a leading company in revolutionizing the inter-city transportation industry in Vietnam, with three main solutions: online booking for passengers (through the website and mobile app), management software for bus companies (BMS - Bus Management System), and ticketing software for agents (AMS - Agent Management System). Vexere is under the management of Vexere JSC and was founded in July 2013.

Booking online tickets for passengers

The current demand for air travel in Vietnam is extremely high. Domestic and international flights occur continuously throughout the day, resulting in an airport that is overcrowded. Online flight booking is a wonderful way to not only save time and effort, but also to pay easily and search for 'super cheap' prices.

Recently, Vexere.com launched an online flight ticket booking feature with major domestic airlines, allowing price comparisons between airlines, among other means of transportation to book tickets and pay quickly on the Vexere app, while avoiding the risk of damage, loss of tickets or forgetting tickets.

For customers unsure which airport is closest to their location/next destination, Vexere will suggest the nearest airports and the distance from that airport to the customer's next destination. Vexere allows customers to search for two airports simultaneously. For example, when a customer needs to go to destination A, the search results will show flights from airports B and C, which are the closest. Customers can compare flight prices and travel time to their destination from both airports B and C.

Vexere always provides complete and detailed information on all refund policy information, baggage exchange outside the trip in a precise way for customers to compare and choose easily. If you have any questions about the policy, Vexere's customer service team is ready to give you advice.

Customers can search and book online tickets for 5 domestic airlines in Vietnam, including Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air, Bamboo Airways, Pacific Airlines, and Vietravel Airlines, following these steps:

Step 1: Select "Flights" from the Vexere app's main screen.

Step 2: Choose one of the two ticket types, "Round-trip" or "One-way".

Step 3: Select the departure location, destination, departure date, return date, and the number of tickets needed, then click "Search Flights".

Step 4: Choose the flight time for the departure and return trips.

Step 5: Enter personal and contact information, add additional services if necessary, then click "Continue".

Step 6: Double-check the entered information for accuracy and confirm payment.

Customers can make payments directly on the Vexere website or app using various payment methods and securely through e-wallets (Momo, ZaloPay and others), domestic Vietnamese ATM cards, and Visa/Mastercard. Promotional programs and vouchers are updated regularly to support customers in buying flight tickets. Vexere is currently implementing a promotion program that offers a discount of 20,000 VND/seat for the cheapest ticket of Vietjet Air.

For more information about Vexere, please visit: https://vexere.com/en-US

About the company: Vexere is a travel booking platform that provides inter-city flight, bus and train tickets. Vexere supports customers with high-quality ticket booking at a more affordable price than what the carriers provide. The Vexere system organizes many sales campaigns, supporting customers to easily select their preferred seats and pay for tickets online or in cash at all convenience stores (Circle K, Ministop, FamilyMart and others) throughout Vietnam.

Contact Detail:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Vexere

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpAkiqkvMD4TtksSiCZTM0g

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@vexere.official?_t=8cHEdAEQF98&_r=1

About Us: /Vexere/

Contact Info:

Name: VeXeRe

Email: Send Email

Organization: VeXeRe JSC

Address: 8th Floor, CirCO Platform, 222 Dien Bien Phu, District 3, Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam

Phone: (+84) 1900 969 681

Website: https://vexere.com/en-US



Release ID: 89097436

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.