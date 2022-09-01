VFlowTech partners Advario to expand flow batteries for terminal usage

SINGAPORE, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VFlowTech, the leading Singapore-based energy storage solutions provider manufacturing low-cost and efficient modular vanadium redox flow batteries, today announces its partnership with Advario, a leader in liquid storage logistics with a global network handling chemicals, gases, and new energy. Under the partnership agreement, the two companies will explore working together to expand the use of flow batteries for terminal usage across key markets.

VFlowTech's technology has a range of real-world applications in addition to terminal usages, including electric vehicle (EV) charging, grid services, gated communities, telecom towers, and commercial and industrial sector renewable energy integration.

Advario will contribute to the project's development by providing land for the deployment of the flow batteries, supplying renewable energy from its solar panels deployed at the tank rooftops to charge the flow batteries, and leveraging its knowledge of operating systems and storage infrastructure in selecting the appropriate tanks to test the storage of renewable energy in flow batteries. Advario is extremely optimistic that this partnership will fuel long-term value creation and business efficiency with a positive impact on the environment.

Dr Avishek Kumar, Co-founder and CEO of VFlowTech, said: "We are delighted to partner with Advario on this important initiative to expand flow batteries for terminal usage. Advario brings great experience of handling chemicals, which is one of the key requirements to scale flow batteries. Our consortium was among one of the three awarded projects under the $6 million grant to test-bed new clean energy innovations on Jurong Island which is a validation of our project. We aim to work together with Advario in demonstrating the innovative deployment of vanadium redox flow energy storage systems (VRF-ESS) in storage tank infrastructure on Jurong Island. The use of existing tanks offers an exciting opportunity to scale flow batteries in a cost and space efficient way."

Snehashish Chatterjee, Vice President Southeast Asia of Advario, said: "Today marks an important milestone in Advario's contribution to the energy transition, where we will work together with a forward thinking and like-minded partner like VFlowTech. We are confident that this scalable solution will drive positive change in the way the world stores energy, leading us to a cleaner future."

VFlowTech's long-term vision is to drive the world towards energy equity whereby everyone can access clean energy at affordable pricing. With an energy storage solution that has an expected life span of 25 years, VFlowTech has one of the safest and most environmentally friendly battery technologies. VFlowTech was incubated in the CleanTech lab of Singapore's Nanyang Technological University, and benefits from unique IP arising from many years of intensive research at the university. VFlowTech batteries can store renewable energy over long-duration and are designed to address issues of performance degradation, thermal runaway, and product reliability on safety.

A media kit is available here.

About VFlowTech

About Advario

Advario is a leading global player in the storage industry, with a focused growth strategy on chemicals, gas and new energy and a strong commitment to embed ESG and sustainability across its entire operations. Advario is a carve-out of Oiltanking GmbH and is committed to play a frontrunner role in the energy transition through developing transformational partnerships. Advario is headquartered in Rotterdam and operates 13 terminals in Europe, China, Singapore, Middle East and the United States, with a total storage capacity of 8 million cbm. The company takes a focused and collaborative approach, together with its partners, to find storage and logistics solutions in the energy and chemical industry. Building on 50 years' family-owned business history, Advario consists of a team of 1200 inventive, solutions driven storage experts who apply leading industry expertise and experience to terminal operations as well as new project delivery. Advario operates as a 100% subsidiary of Oiltanking GmbH. For more information, please visit www.vflowtech.com and www.advario.com.