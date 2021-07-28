VFS Global opens new UAE Attestation Centres in the Philippines

MANILA, Jul 28, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Customers in the Philippines can directly visit the UAE Attestation Centres located in Makati City, Malate in Manila and Cebu without any prior appointment for document attestation services which commenced on 1 July 2021. Services at the Centre include personal documents (Birth Certificate, Marriage Certificate etc.), educational documents (School Certificate, Diploma etc.), and commercial documents (Business Registrations, Invoices).



Customers who are travelling to UAE or the Middle East can submit their documents in person for attestation by walk-in directly at our new centres that adhere to the stringent safety and physical distancing guidelines prescribed by the World Health Organisation and local authorities. The convenience of doorstep document collection and delivery with real-time tracking of key documents via courier will be made available soon for the residents in these three locations. The mode of payment is cash only at present. Please note that all documents submitted for attestation should already have an apostille by DFA (Department of Foreign Affairs), UAE.



Commenting on the inauguration of the new UAE Attestation Centres, Mr Jiten Vyas, Regional Group COO, VFS Global, "We are excited to extend our long-standing partnership with the Government of the UAE to the next level through the launch of the new Attestation Centres in cooperation with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs. By leveraging on our vast operations network and expertise in Attestation services globally, our newly opened UAE Attestation Centres across the Philippines will offer an enhanced experience for customers with a secure application process and with a range of Value Added Services like pick and drop, end-to-end support, courier, translation etc."



Key advantages of the new UAE Attestation Centre include:

- Secured end to end process legalisation process

- Safety of documents shared for attestation and legalisation

- On-time processing and return of important documents



Important information for UAE attestation services customers in the Philippines:



As the safety of our customers and employees is our priority, VFS Global has implemented strict health and safety measures in line with Government guidelines for physical distancing at the Centres. Customers must wear a face mask/face covering to enter the premises, and a temperature reading will be required on arrival. Customers exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, including fever (higher than 37.3 degrees Celsius), cough and difficulty in breathing, will not be allowed to proceed with their applications and be allowed to reschedule their appointments for another day.



Customers can visit our website:



UAE Attestation Centre

- Address in Makati City: VFS Global, Unit M01, Mezzanine Floor, Ecoplaza Building, 2305 Chino Roces Ave.Extension, Makati City, Metro Manila 1231, Philippines

- Address in Malate: VFS Global, Ground Floor, DY International Building, San Marcelino corner Gen. Malvar St. Malate, Manila 1004, Philippines

- Address in Cebu: VFS Global, 5th Floor Unit 503 Kepwealth Center, Samar Loop cor. Cardinal Rosales Avenue, Cebu Business Park, Cebu City 6000, Philippines

Email id:

Helpline: +639190615894

Website:

Submission Timing: 0900 hrs - 1300 hrs (Monday to Friday, except holidays)



*VFS Global will be responsible only for accepting applications for client missions. All applications submitted will continue to be assessed and processed by the respective client missions. Timelines for turnaround are as per the discretion of the authorities.



About VFS Global



VFS Global is the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. With 3523 Application Centres, operations in 143 countries across five continents and over 230 million applications processed (since inception in 2001) as on 30 June 2021, VFS Global is the trusted partner of 62 client governments. The company manages non-judgmental and administrative tasks related to applications for visa, passport and consular services for its client governments, enabling them to focus entirely on the critical task of assessment.



VFS Global is majority owned by the global investment organisation EQT. The Swiss-based Kuoni and Hugentobler Foundation holds a minority stake in VFS Global. EQT is a global investment organisation with offices in Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific and a 27-year track record of consistent investment performance across multiple geographies, sectors, and strategies. EQT AB Group is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange. EQT manages and advises a range of specialized investment funds and other investment vehicles that invest across the world with the mission to generate attractive returns and future-proof companies. EQT funds' investors do not influence portfolio companies' decision making or strategies. Nor do they have access to private and confidential business assets or client and customer data.



