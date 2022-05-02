Vialto Partners Launches as Independent, Agile and Globally Scaled Firm with Investment and Operational Support of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

Vialto Partners To Deliver Enhanced Workforce Mobility Solutions to Multinational Organizations and their Mobile Employees

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vialto Partners today announced the completion of its sale from PwC to funds affiliated with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R). Vialto Partners is a leading provider of globally integrated solutions supporting global workforce mobility, including immigration, tax, managed services, and technology. Vialto Partners had previously operated inside the PwC network as the Global Mobility Services business unit.

With this transaction, Vialto Partners becomes a leading independent provider of services supporting cross-border employee mobility. The new company combines the global scale and deep expertise of PwC's mobility experts, with the agility, energy, and resources of a new company backed by CD&R. Vialto Partners will accelerate its investment in technology and new services to create a more efficient, end-to-end mobility experience for organizations and their mobile employees.

Vialto Partners has a 50-year history helping clients manage global talent mobility, with a relationship-driven and client-focused approach. In the new company, nearly 6,000 immigration, tax, HR, and technology professionals will provide clients with unmatched scale and expertise to support their most complex mobility challenges.

Vialto Partners will be led by CEO Peter Clarke, who had served as Global Managing Partner of PwC Global Mobility Services. Mr. Clarke brings more than 30 years of experience in the global mobility arena. He is supported by a global leadership team, each with decades of experience serving clients and driving growth.

"We believe our new platform gives us significant competitive advantages, including a truly global operating model, fewer auditor-related regulatory restrictions, and access to investment capital," said Mr. Clarke. "The scale and expertise of our global team is simply unmatched. And now, as a standalone company backed by CD&R, we believe we are positioned to transform the mobility ecosystem to help multinational organizations create better mobility experiences."

"We believe our new organization has become the employer-of-choice for leading mobility professionals who see the competitive advantage we have in our new structure," added Mr. Clarke. "I look forward to working closely with CD&R, my leadership team, and all the talented people at Vialto Partners to create a unique and differentiated organization supporting talent mobility."

Mr. Clarke observed, "Mobility in the post-COVID era is more complex than ever and employers need integrated and specialized services to navigate multi-territory complexities. But, despite the challenges, organizations realize that global employee mobility remains an essential enabler of business strategy and talent development. Global assignments and deployments are exceeding pre-COVID levels as employers fill critical talent gaps."

"Our unique capability at Vialto Partners is to provide integrated workforce solutions that help clients manage through the complexity of cross-border deployments, while making it a great employee experience," said Leo Palazzuoli, Chief Clients & Markets Officer. "Our cloud-based, mobile-first platform ensures that employers and employees have the information they need to manage the mobility experience seamlessly."

"We are excited to support the launch of Vialto Partners and help realize its full potential as an independent firm," said Stephen Shapiro, a CD&R partner. "We believe multinational organizations are entering a new chapter in global workforce management, and that Vialto Partners is well suited to extend its leadership position as an innovator and become the solutions provider of choice in this dynamic new era."

About Vialto Partners

Vialto Partners is a market leader providing globally integrated solutions supporting global workforce mobility, including immigration, tax, managed services, and digital solutions. As a trusted advisor of compliance, consulting and technology services to multinational corporations, the firm solves complex, cross-border workforce mobility challenges to ensure its clients and their employees have a consistent and compliant global mobility experience.

About Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is a private investment firm with a strategy predicated on building stronger, more profitable businesses. Since inception, CD&R has managed the investment of approximately $40 billion in more than 100 companies with an aggregate transaction value of more than $175 billion. Over its history, roughly half of the transactions led by CD&R have been corporate carve outs. The Firm has offices in New York and London. For more information, please visit www.cdr-inc.com.

