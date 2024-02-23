Viatom Unveils Advanced Sleep Monitoring Platform Upgrades To Optimize RPM

Viatom, a pioneer in health technology, announces a significant upgrade to its Sleep Monitoring Solution, providing users with a more comprehensive and insightful analysis of their sleep health.

The Viatom sleep health management platform is a remote health monitoring and data collection solution for research and healthcare professionals, built on data collected by the company’s medical-grade wearable device, specialists can evaluate users in terms of three main objectives: sleep period identification, sleep/wake scoring, and sleep quality assessment.

The new enhancements allow efficacy evaluation and long-term monitoring management, aligning with the long-term health goals. The health reports exported by the platform including the trends on a weekly and monthly basis, insights into sleep scores, duration, comprehensive evaluations, the number of blood oxygen drops, oxygen scores, and the duration of oxygen levels below 90%. Additional visualizations of the sleep health management platform enable clinical staff to review participant data across different time frames and derive insights easily.

Viatom provides a complete IoT Core solution which includes Viatom wearable medical devices, SDK integration access to Viatom's device, and the subsequent data communication and control through the cloud. Viatom also offers data storage and management functions, allowing customers to store, access, and analyze device-generated data. This process enables customers to achieve Internet-based remote patient management and control, providing professionals with a more convenient and intelligent experience.

Sleep health management platform enables continuous remote monitoring of patient physiology in home and healthcare settings, reducing the burden on healthcare workers and facilities while improving the quality of care that can be provided to thousands of people. Currently, several leading customers have embraced mutual cooperation with Viatom. The application scenarios include disease diagnosis, patient monitoring early warning, stress management, sports training, etc.For more information, please visit: https://www.viatomcare.com/sleep-monitoring-solution/

About the company: Viatom is a trailblazing health-tech company specialized in cutting-edge solutions for comprehensive health monitoring. With a commitment to advancing users’ well-being, Viatom has been devoting itself to utilize innovative technologies to provide actionable insights and enhance the quality of life for individuals worldwide.

