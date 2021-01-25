VIB disclosed Financial Statements FY20: Sustainable growth driven by the strategy focusing on scale, quality, and technology

Vietnam International Bank (VIB) has published Financial Statements FY20, a year with many prosperities in terms of growth rate, quality, and high technology.

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As of December 31, 2020, VIB's total assets grew strongly, reached VND245 trillion, increased 33% compared to 2019. Credit growth has been on the good trend with total exposure was VND171 trillion. This is one of the banks that has the highest retail credit portfolio, accounting for 84% of total credit, with low concentration risk and over 95% of retail loans book is secured loan. Non-performing loans plummeted to below 1.5% and no outstanding loans at VAMC since 2018.

VIB continues to be a pioneer in the application of international governance standards including Basel II and piloting of Basel III as well as complying with the safety indicators of the State Bank of Vietnam such as Loan to Deposit ratio (LDR) that is only 76.6% compared to the requirement of 85%, Short-term funds used for medium- and long-term loans (SMLR) ratio is 34%, and CAR Basel II is over 10% compared to the requirement of over 8%.

The bank has increased its investment in the application of modern technology, Big Data, AI, and Cloud computing to drive businesses to adapt to the drastic change of customers' demand for cashless payments in the new age. Hence, VIB has achieved a breakthrough growth of 300% in the number of customers registering for digital banking through MyVIB application, helping VIB's customers reached over 3 million. The number of active customers for digital banking services increases 103% and the number of online transactions grows 110% in 2020. These factors brought VIB to be one of the leading banks with the highest proportion of online transactions, by 91% compared to the total number of transactions.

VIB is at the forefront of credit card lines development with features and the latest technology tailored for the needs, spending of customers including but not limited to those who use credit cards for the first time.

In 2020, the bank has been the first and only bank to successfully apply AI and Big Data, along with new modern technologies such as e-KYC, e-Signature into the credit card approval and issuance process. This hit a new record in the market as it takes only 15-30 minutes for the application to be fully approved, which is 1/500 of the average time in the market. As a result, VIB continues to be in the top leading banks in terms of growth in the number of credit cards and card spending in 2020, about 1.5 to 2 times higher than the industry average according to Mastercard report.

Focusing on developing service quality, transaction banking, and digital banking in recent years, VIB's non-credit activities have grown strongly, especially CASA, credit cards, and Bancassurance. In 2020, its non-interest income was over VND2,700 billion, accounting for 24% of total operating income and 41% increase compared to 2019. CASA balance increases by 30%, especially retail banking CASA grew impressively with 72% growth in 2020. In addition to the superiority of digital banking, payrolls, attractive free packages, premium offers, and especially the outstanding customer experience at all touchpoints with customers from branches, call centers to online have also contributed to the growth of CASA retail.

During the pandemic Covid-19, the bank has pioneered new packages for both existing and new loans, with supporting interest rate of up to 2.0% per year. The bank has implemented debt structuring for more than 2,500 customers with total outstanding loans of over VND3,400 billion, reaching the rate of 98% of total customer proposal for debt structuring. VIB reduced interest rates from 0.5% to 2% on existing loans for more than 8,300 customers, in which 8,100 customers were affected by the pandemic. Besides, VIB has proactively given new loans with interest rates down from 0.5% - 1.2% compared to 2019, nearly VND140 trillion, among that loans for improvement and production maintenance of industries affected by the Covid-19 is more than VND12,000 billion. At the same time, VIB has exempted and reduced many types of transaction fees for customers, including interbank transactions and online payments. The bank also donates VND10 billion to support and repel Covid-19 to accompanies the State Bank and other organizations.

The bank's profit before tax was VND5,800 billion, increased 42% compared to 2019. After 4-year-transformation out of 10-year roadmap of 2017-2026 with a basis of flourish and sustainable business, the 5th year, 2021 is believed that the bank will be in the momentum of these successes, will keep the leading position in retail banking segment along with technology investment and achieve more challenging business goals in 2021.