VIB: Focus on core products and services with high technology, divides 40% bonus share in 2021

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vietnam International Bank (VIB, Vietnam - Stock code: VIB) held the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on March 24, 2021 in Ho Chi Minh City.

According to the report at the meeting, in 2020, total assets of VIB increased by 33% compared to the beginning of the year, reached VND 245 trillion. Profit before tax increased by 42% compared to 2019, reached VND 5,803 billion. With this profit, the Return On Equity (ROE) reached 30%, helping VIB continued to maintain its position in highest group of banking industry in terms of business performance. Meanwhile, NPLs continued to fall below 1.5%.

VIB has made a mark on the market as a leading retail bank with an average annual growth rate of over 50% in the past four years, ranked at the top of the industry with good asset quality. The retail outstanding balance was 84% of total outstanding balance, of which over 95% retail loans has collateral.

VIB is one of the market leaders in terms of scale, quality and growth rate about core retail banking products and services such as auto loans, mortgage, business loans, payment services, deposits, insurance…. The bank also focused on investment and development of high-tech products and services. VIB's pioneering steps in digital transformation and application of leading technologies have drastically changed the user experience, especially in essential consumer activities such as card payments and e-banking, and contribute to creating a breakthrough in cashless payment technology.

Regarding the 2021 VIB's business plan, total assets are expected to increase 26%, bringing the bank's assets to over VND 300 trillion. Depending on the credit growth limit approved by the State Bank of Vietnam, credit balance is targeted to reach VND 225 trillion, equivalent of 31%. Capital balance is expected to reach VND 235 trillion, equivalent to credit growth. Profit before tax is targeted to increase 29%, reach over VND 7,500 billion.

Regarding the capital plan, the AGM has approved the capital increase plan, including raising capital via paying dividends in shares 40% and issuing additional shares. The charter capital expected to after these capital increase plans is about VND 16,000 billion, optimizing for the strong growth of total assets and meet safety ratios in business in 2021.