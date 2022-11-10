Vibrant Occasions Announces New 2022 Holiday Menu as Dinner Party Service Requests Increase

Vibrant Occasions Catering in Arkansas has expanded their holiday 2022 menu to include even more popular options, international-fusion cuisine, vegetarian and vegan dishes.
Vibrant Occasions Catering has expanded their 2022 holiday menu. For years, the company has served the Little Rock, Arkansas and surrounding areas during the holiday season with chef-prepared meals that can be fully catered and serviced on location or pre-ordered and picked up at their location. The team has noticed certain dishes more frequently requested, as well as a need to add more ethnic dishes for the diverse taste buds of the region. The new holiday menu is available to review in full on their website now. They have added more plate-and-serve meals to accommodate the increase in dinner party requests.
“We understand that planning for the holidays is already stressful enough. Our new holiday menu additions make planning your dinners much easier with a myriad of options taking out the guesswork. We have always catered everything from large holiday events to company parties to elegant family dinner parties. We have seen an influx in the smaller dinner parties, so this menu was created with that market in mind. Additionally, if there is something that a customer does not see on our menu, we are happy to speak about custom orders to suit individual tastes and needs,“ explained chef Serge Krikorian with Vibrant Occasions Catering.
“Our Vibrant Occasions Catering staff loves to make our clients and their guests happy during the holidays! Our culinary team has created a creative holiday menu that offers both traditional and non-traditional menus for holiday parties. Our culinary and service teams are delighted to make this year’s holiday events the best ever. I recommend checking out the appetizers menu, as well for cocktail hours and heavy hors d'oeuvres holiday dinner parties,” said sales and marketing coordinator, Leah Seale with Vibrant Occasions Catering.
Check out the new 2022 holiday menu.
TRADITIONAL SOUTHERN HOLIDAY:
- Orange Rosemary Brined Turkey Breast
- Jack Daniels Twice Smoked Ham
- Mashed Yukon Gold
- Green Bean Provencal
- Mac & Cheese
BRUNCH FIESTA - Breakfast Taco Action Station:
- Brisket Breakfast Tacos
- Pollo Asado Breakfast Tacos
- Breakfast Potatoes
- Funky Monkey French Toast Casserole
BELLA ITALIA:
- Grilled Chicken Alfredo
- Pasta Ragu
- Tuscan Vegetables
- Add Italian Passed Hors d’Oeuvres for a Pre-Dinner Cocktail Hour
- Mini Italian Meatballs
- Basil Pesto Tortellini Pick
- Caprese Pipettes
- Antipasta Skewer
- Truffle Cream Tortellini Pick
MEDITERRANEAN OASIS:
- Mediterranean Brisket
- Grilled Greek Chicken Kebabs
- Basmati
- Roasted Broccolini with Harissa Oil
- Add a Dip Bar for Cocktail Hour
- Labne
- Loaded Hummus
- Muhammara
TACO ‘BOUT A GREAT PARTY:
- Shredded Brisket Tacos
- Pollo Asado Tacos
- Pork Carnitas Tacos
- Served with
- Cilantro Lime Rice
- Spicy Beans
- Cheese Dip
- Salsa
- Add Passed Appetizers for a Festive Cocktail Hour
- Fried Plantains
- Jamaican Jerk Chicken Picks
- Avocado Steak Toast
- Chorizo Stuffed Mushrooms
CARVING STATION:
- Herb-Crusted Slow-Roasted Prime Rib Carving Station
- Smoked Beef Tenderloin Carving Station
- Served with
- Yukon Gold Twice Baked Potato Casserole
- Roasted Broccolini
VEGETARIAN OPTION:
- Spinach Artichoke Stuffed Portobello
VEGAN OPTION:
- Stuffed Acorn Squash
About Vibrant Occasions Catering: Chef Serge Krikorian and his wife, Mary, started their catering business in 2002. Having catered thousands of events over the years as Dinner’s Ready, they launched Vibrant Occasions Catering, a new name that more accurately depicts the level of food and service provided at weddings and social events. After years of dreaming about owning a mobile kitchen, in December 2020, Serge and Mary launched Our Mobile Kitchen with the intention of providing fresh, 5-star quality chef-prepared cuisine to patrons visiting where the mobile kitchen is parked or on site for catered weddings and social, private or corporate events. Catch the latest recipe tutorials featuring interesting guests on each episode with Chef Serge Krikorian as the host of Cooking with the Kriks on Youtube.
