Vibrant Occasions Announces New 2022 Holiday Menu as Dinner Party Service Requests Increase

Vibrant Occasions Catering in Arkansas has expanded their holiday 2022 menu to include even more popular options, international-fusion cuisine, vegetarian and vegan dishes.

Vibrant Occasions Catering has expanded their 2022 holiday menu. For years, the company has served the Little Rock, Arkansas and surrounding areas during the holiday season with chef-prepared meals that can be fully catered and serviced on location or pre-ordered and picked up at their location. The team has noticed certain dishes more frequently requested, as well as a need to add more ethnic dishes for the diverse taste buds of the region. The new holiday menu is available to review in full on their website now. They have added more plate-and-serve meals to accommodate the increase in dinner party requests.



“We understand that planning for the holidays is already stressful enough. Our new holiday menu additions make planning your dinners much easier with a myriad of options taking out the guesswork. We have always catered everything from large holiday events to company parties to elegant family dinner parties. We have seen an influx in the smaller dinner parties, so this menu was created with that market in mind. Additionally, if there is something that a customer does not see on our menu, we are happy to speak about custom orders to suit individual tastes and needs,“ explained chef Serge Krikorian with Vibrant Occasions Catering.



“Our Vibrant Occasions Catering staff loves to make our clients and their guests happy during the holidays! Our culinary team has created a creative holiday menu that offers both traditional and non-traditional menus for holiday parties. Our culinary and service teams are delighted to make this year’s holiday events the best ever. I recommend checking out the appetizers menu, as well for cocktail hours and heavy hors d'oeuvres holiday dinner parties,” said sales and marketing coordinator, Leah Seale with Vibrant Occasions Catering.

TRADITIONAL SOUTHERN HOLIDAY:

Orange Rosemary Brined Turkey Breast

Jack Daniels Twice Smoked Ham

Mashed Yukon Gold

Green Bean Provencal

Mac & Cheese



BRUNCH FIESTA - Breakfast Taco Action Station:

Brisket Breakfast Tacos

Pollo Asado Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Potatoes

Funky Monkey French Toast Casserole



BELLA ITALIA:

Grilled Chicken Alfredo

Pasta Ragu

Tuscan Vegetables

Add Italian Passed Hors d’Oeuvres for a Pre-Dinner Cocktail Hour

Mini Italian Meatballs

Basil Pesto Tortellini Pick

Caprese Pipettes

Antipasta Skewer

Truffle Cream Tortellini Pick



MEDITERRANEAN OASIS:

Mediterranean Brisket

Grilled Greek Chicken Kebabs

Basmati

Roasted Broccolini with Harissa Oil

Add a Dip Bar for Cocktail Hour

Labne

Loaded Hummus

Muhammara



TACO ‘BOUT A GREAT PARTY:

Shredded Brisket Tacos

Pollo Asado Tacos

Pork Carnitas Tacos

Served with

Cilantro Lime Rice

Spicy Beans

Cheese Dip

Salsa

Add Passed Appetizers for a Festive Cocktail Hour

Fried Plantains

Jamaican Jerk Chicken Picks

Avocado Steak Toast

Chorizo Stuffed Mushrooms



CARVING STATION:

Herb-Crusted Slow-Roasted Prime Rib Carving Station

Smoked Beef Tenderloin Carving Station

Served with

Yukon Gold Twice Baked Potato Casserole

Roasted Broccolini



VEGETARIAN OPTION:

Spinach Artichoke Stuffed Portobello



VEGAN OPTION:

Stuffed Acorn Squash





About Vibrant Occasions Catering: Chef Serge Krikorian and his wife, Mary, started their catering business in 2002. Having catered thousands of events over the years as Dinner’s Ready, they launched Vibrant Occasions Catering, a new name that more accurately depicts the level of food and service provided at weddings and social events. After years of dreaming about owning a mobile kitchen, in December 2020, Serge and Mary launched Our Mobile Kitchen with the intention of providing fresh, 5-star quality chef-prepared cuisine to patrons visiting where the mobile kitchen is parked or on site for catered weddings and social, private or corporate events. Catch the latest recipe tutorials featuring interesting guests on each episode with Chef Serge Krikorian as the host of Cooking with the Kriks on Youtube.





About Us: Vibrant Occasions Catering is owned by chef Serge Krikorian and his wife, Mary, in Arkansas, USA, catering events, weddings, parties, company dinners and more.

