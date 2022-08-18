Vibrant Occasions to Cater LET’S GET THIS PARTY STARTED WORKSHOP AND COCKTAIL PARTY at The Grandeur House

—

Vibrant Occasions Catering is joining forces with a group of wedding and event vendors in Arkansas to assist in the execution of the Let’s Get This Party Started Workshop and Cocktail Party hosted by Central Arkansas Entertainment and The Grandeur House. On Tuesday, August 30, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (CST) at The Grandeur House located at 24000 Grandeur Lane, Little Rock, Arkansas, a photography workshop will take place with Jaison and Callie Sterling of Sterling Imageworks and Rock Town Media as the instructors for the mentor role. Only twelve spots are available for the photography workshop. Participants will witness the venue set up as different scenes designed by Natalie Scott Events whereby local vendors will showcase their beautiful work to create many spaces for photography opportunities. Models will be provided. That evening, engaged couples and vendors are invited to the cocktail party portion of the event for a brief mix and mingle from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (CST). There will be a vendor-only cocktail party from 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. (CST) in an effort to provide a celebration for all of Arkansas’ hard-working event vendors who would like to attend. Vibrant Occasions Catering will be catering the event under chef Serge Krikorian’s tutelage. The links to register can be found on Central Arkansas Entertainment’s Facebook page.



“This will be a day filled with content, connections and, of course, great community. This will be a wonderful evening for all brides, grooms, wedding party, or even you and your wedding planner to come see, dream, and meet other event vendors. We also invite any and all event vendors to join us during the cocktail party and to stay afterwards for a vendor-only party from 7:30-8:30 PM (CST) filled with goodies and giveaways just for them,“ said Lesley Withrow with Central Arkansas Entertainment.



“We are so excited about participating in the Let’s Get This Party Started Workshop and Cocktail Party at Grandeur House in Little Rock, Arkansas. We will be providing delicious box lunches for the workshop participants. That evening guests will experience an elaborate charcuterie display for the cocktail party portion of the event with engaged couples and we will end the night with tacos for the vendor party,” said Leah Seale with Vibrant Occasions Catering.



“Join us for dancing and DJ-ing from DJ JellyBean, swag bags, giveaways, plus yummy appetizers from the fabulous Vibrant Occasions,” says Natalie Scott with The Grandeur House and Natalie Scott Events.



Custom-curated design setup locations styled by Natalie Scott Events:

Reception hall, location #1: Classic southern soiree with fluffy, lush blooms and greenery against a neutral color palette of cream, white, shades of green and touches of sand dune. Linen and cheesecloth textures will provide a light and airy feeling with clear and white accents added.

Ceremony chapel, location #2: Soft and colorful celebration with an array of light, pastel shades against neutral tones and soft textures. Includes fluffy, bouncy blooms and greenery in a color palette of blush pink, peach, shades of green and touches of pale blue.

Bridal suite and loft, location #3: Bride and bridesmaid models will be getting hair and makeup done in the bridal suite to pose for "getting ready" photos. Flat lay styling will be set up in the loft complementing the aesthetic of both scenes in locations #1 and #2.



Luxury participating vendors:

The Grandeur House, @thegrandeurhouse

Natalie Scott Events, @thenataliescott

Central Arkansas Entertainment, @cae_lr

Sterling Imagework, @sterlingimageworks

Rock Town Media, @rocktown.media

Vibrant Occasions Catering, @vibrantoccasionscatering

DJ Jellybean, @djjbean

Hobart Printing, @hobartprinting

Vase & Vine, @vaseandvine

The Bridal Cottage, @thebridalcottage

Magnolia Belle Floral, @magnoliabellefloral

Party Time Rental & Events, @partytimelittlerock

Evolve Spa and Salon, @evolvespasalon

Just Peachy, @justpeachylr

Watercolors by Korry, @watercolorsbykorry

Mickey’s Cakes & Sweets, @mickeyscakesandsweets



About Vibrant Occasions Catering: Chef Serge Krikorian and his wife, Mary, started their catering business in 2002. Having catered thousands of events over the years as Dinner’s Ready, they launched Vibrant Occasions Catering, a new name that more accurately depicts the level of food and service provided at weddings and social events. After years of dreaming about owning a mobile kitchen, in December 2020, Serge and Mary launched Our Mobile Kitchen with the intention of providing fresh, 5-star quality chef-prepared cuisine to patrons visiting where the mobile kitchen is parked or on site for catered weddings and social, private or corporate events. Catch the latest recipe tutorials featuring interesting guests on each episode with Chef Serge Krikorian as the host of Cooking with the Kriks on Youtube.



Photo used in this press release by @lainiedeermanphoto.

