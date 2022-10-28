Vibrant Occasions Catered Fundraiser Benefiting Finding a Cure for Cystic Fibrosis

The Arkansas chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation hosted the Finest Gala 2022 in North Little Rock, Arkansas with dinner catered by Vibrant Occasions and chef Serge Krikorian.

Vibrant Occasions Catering and chef Serge Krikorian catered the Finest Gala 2022 in North Little Rock, Arkansas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 hosted by the Arkansas chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The new Finest Gala combines the Breath of Life Gala and Taste of the Finest into one event. Guests enjoy live music al fresco under the stars with a fully-catered seated dinner and menu designed by chef Serge Krikorian. The night of celebration honored 30 of central Arkansas’s finest young professionals and the CF Foundation’s top honor, the Breath of Life award, was presented to Terry and Michele Wright.



Since the founding of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in 1955, they have worked alongside the cystic fibrosis community to effectively transform a genetic disease in a single generation — making CF one of the most amazing stories in medicine today. The mission of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is to cure cystic fibrosis and to provide all people with CF the opportunity to lead long, fulfilling lives by funding research and drug development, partnering with the CF community, and advancing high-quality, specialized care.



“Vibrant Occasions is always honored to be a part of The Finest Gala benefiting the Arkansas chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. A seated dinner served by our amazing staff and a menu created by me and my wife, Mary, is a recipe for success for any event,” said Chef Serge Krikorian with Vibrant Occasions Catering.



“The food by Vibrant Occasions Catering is always delicious and they did not disappoint at The Finest Gala 2022,” said Sydney Rasch with Turner & Rasch, Attorneys, one of the 30 of central Arkansas’s finest young professionals class of 2022 event honorees.



The dinner menu was as follows:



Pre-Set on Dining Tables

Dinner Rolls

Freshly-baked sweet rolls and wheat rolls



Chi Creme Brulee

Chi-infused creamy custard with a brittle top of melted sugar



Apple Crisp Tart



First Course

Garden Salad

Served with our house vinaigrette



Second Course

Caribbean Citrus Chicken

Frenched chicken breast draped with mango salsa



Wild Rice Pilaf

A wild rice blend seasoned with fresh sauteed mushrooms, celery, and fresh parsley



Roasted Broccolini

Lightly seasoned and roasted with extra virgin olive oil



Vegan/Vegetarian Entree

Stuffed Acorn Squash

This vegan dish features P. Allen Smith's Ralston Farms' Harvest Blend Rice combined with fresh sauteed vegetables including chickpeas, spinach, peppers and corn along with dried cranberries and toasted walnuts all stuffed inside a roasted acorn squash and drizzled with a vegan cucumber aioli



Event vendor team:



Event Chair: Joyti Lal

Breath of Life Honorees: Michele Wise Wright and Terry Wright

Todd Miles Award: Andrew C Crone

Emcees: Anne Imanuel Preston and Donna Terrell

Venue: Argenta Plaza

Caterer: Vibrant Occasions Catering

Libations: Magnolia Mead

Signature Cocktail: ROXOR Artisan Gin

Entertainment: Rodney Block

AV: Central Arkansas Entertainment



About Vibrant Occasions Catering: Chef Serge Krikorian and his wife, Mary, started their catering business in 2002. Having catered thousands of events over the years as Dinner’s Ready, they launched Vibrant Occasions Catering, a new name that more accurately depicts the level of food and service provided at weddings and social events. After years of dreaming about owning a mobile kitchen, in December 2020, Serge and Mary launched Our Mobile Kitchen with the intention of providing fresh, 5-star quality chef-prepared cuisine to patrons visiting where the mobile kitchen is parked or on site for catered weddings and social, private or corporate events. Catch the latest recipe tutorials featuring interesting guests on each episode with Chef Serge Krikorian as the host of Cooking with the Kriks on Youtube.

About Us: Vibrant Occasions Catering is a full-service catering company based in Benton, Arkansas and serving the entire state of Arkansas and beyond.

