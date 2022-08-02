Vibrant Occasions Catering to Partner with The Wedding Blue Book Launch Party

—

Vibrant Occasions Catering announces their partnership with The Wedding Blue Book launch party, which is scheduled for Tuesday, August 9, 2022 from 6pm-8pm (CST) at The Grandeur House in Little Rock, Arkansas. Local wedding vendors will gather to celebrate the website's launch as it embarks to be a positive catalyst for the Arkansas wedding community. At the event, Kaitie Gill, founder of the site, will share ways vendors can contribute, all while taking suggestions on topics that they see need to be addressed within the industry to better educate engaged couples. The guest count is limited to 60 persons and The Wedding Blue Book is excited to state that they have reached the event capacity.



Wedding vendors and engaged couples will have the ability to submit their real weddings, styled shoots, engagement announcements and bridal sessions for publication. Additionally, wedding vendors will have the option to create their own in-depth profiles with information about their company, what they offer, upload photos of their work, ask clients to leave reviews and link to their websites and social media accounts for a limited-time special launch party fee. Interested persons should inquire directly with the editorial staff at The Wedding Blue Book for more information.



“The Wedding Blue Book has been a dream for so long that I have to pinch myself that the site is about to be officially launched. The fact that so many of my fellow vendor friends are coming to show their support, seriously means more than words can express. Lots of brainstorming sessions, support from fellow wedding vendors, and sleepless nights have made this upcoming launch all so worth it. I cannot wait to see how the site helps engaged couples, builds a stronger community among vendors, and impacts the Arkansas wedding industry,“ said Kaitie Gill, editor at The Wedding Blue Book.



“We have been working with Kaitie Gill for several years in her role as an Arkansas-based event planner and we are excited to support her on this new journey as editor at The Wedding Blue Book by catering this special event,” said Chef Serge Krikorian with Vibrant Occasions Catering.



Objectives of The Wedding Blue Book:

Build community among wedding vendors in Arkansas. We grow best when surrounded by others and cheer on others to success.

Provide engaged couples with local wedding advice and wedding inspirations.

Provide monthly education and resources for wedding vendors.

Provide a place of marketing for wedding vendors that builds their credibility with couples and SEO credibility.





Contributing Creative Team

Kaitie Gill Weddings, @kaitiegillweddings

Vibrant Occasions Catering, @vibrantoccasionscatering

Brittany Riggan Photography, @brittanyrigganphoto

Central Arkansas Entertainment, @cae_lr

DJ Jellybean, @djjbean

Party Time Rental and Events, @partytimelittlerock

Red Rebel Bakery, @redrebelbakery

Oh Hey Bouquet, @ohhey_bouquet

Grandeur House, @thegrandeurhouse

Hobart Print Studio, @hobartprinting





About Vibrant Occasions Catering: Chef Serge Krikorian and his wife, Mary, started their catering business in 2002. Having catered thousands of events over the years as Dinner’s Ready, they launched Vibrant Occasions Catering, a new name that more accurately depicts the level of food and service provided at weddings and social events. After years of dreaming about owning a mobile kitchen, in December 2020, Serge and Mary launched Our Mobile Kitchen with the intention of providing fresh, 5-star quality chef-prepared cuisine to patrons visiting where the mobile kitchen is parked or on site for catered weddings and social, private or corporate events. Catch the latest recipe tutorials featuring interesting guests on each episode with Chef Serge Krikorian as the host of Cooking with the Kriks on Youtube.



About The Wedding Blue Book:

Founded by Kaitie Gill, The Wedding Blue Book was created in efforts to provide a streamlined marketing tactic for those in the wedding industry, all while providing monthly educational resources. The Wedding Blue Book cheers on the Arkansas wedding industry because we want to see all small businesses succeed. The Wedding Blue Book also serves as a hub for engaged couples to find their dream wedding vendors whilst providing them with realistic and local planning knowledge and inspiration. Engaged couples can rest assured that the vendors they are hiring are reliable since The Wedding Blue Book requires vetting and verified reviews from past clients.



Accompanying photo in this press release by Kayleigh Ross Photography.

