Vibrant Occasions Catering Presents Influencers Who Brunch Campaign

In an effort to celebrate the first anniversary of Cooking with the Kriks, a popular Youtube cooking show hosted by chef Serge Krikorian of Vibrant Occasions Catering, a creative team was assembled for their latest campaign called Influencers Who Brunch, recently released. Vibrant Occasions Catering obtained Our Mobile Kitchen in December 2020. Since then, they have the unique ability to prepare food items on location that need to be cooked just prior to service for large-scale or intimate weddings, events, dinner parties and more. Krikorian and his team incorporated the Our Mobile kitchen truck into the styled shoot for the campaign to use this opportunity to create a visual for how the mobile kitchen works on location.



“We plan to switch up the format slightly for season two of Cooking with the Kriks. In season one, we asked our guests what they would like to cook and that became the featured dish of the episode. This season, I am committed to showcasing some of my favorite international recipes, which are not as mainstream as season one’s dishes. I’ll be choosing each episode’s featured recipe,“ said Serge Krikorian with Vibrant Occasions Catering and Cooking with the Kriks.



“The Vibrant Occasions Catering team has enjoyed working with these talented Arkansas content creators. We loved having them on Cooking with the Kriks and at Influencers Who Brunch as the models and tasters for the Influencers Who Brunch campaign. Chef Serge showcased some amazing international dishes at this brunch…a prelude of what’s to come on season two of Cooking with the Kriks,” said Meredith Corning with Meredith Corning PR.



Features of Cooking with the Kriks:

Tune in from anywhere and anytime.

Discover beloved recipes reimagined, custom international dishes and tasty sauces instructed by Chef Serge Krikorian.

Learn more about each guest on every episode, which includes local celebrities, influencers, industry folks and interesting people.



Cooking with the Kriks' first anniversary celebration and Influencers Who Brunch campaign is a private event and styled shoot hosted by Vibrant Occasions Catering at The Modern Rock in Little Rock, Arkansas. Photos by Sydney Rasch and video by KB Studios have been released and are available online or by request. Brunch was served directly from Chef Serge’s mobile kitchen, the latest laid-back luxury for any special occasion.



About Chef Serge Krikorian: Chef Serge Krikorian and his wife, Mary, started their catering business in 2002. Having catered thousands of events over the years as Dinner’s Ready, they launched Vibrant Occasions Catering, a new name that more accurately depicts the level of food and service provided at weddings and social events. After years of dreaming about owning a mobile kitchen, in December 2020, Serge and Mary launched Our Mobile Kitchen with the intention of providing fresh, 5-star quality chef-prepared cuisine to patrons visiting where the mobile kitchen is parked or on site for catered weddings and social, private or corporate events. Catch the latest recipe tutorials featuring interesting guests on each episode with Chef Serge Krikorian as the host of Cooking with the Kriks on Youtube.



Participating Influencers: Mary Kate Whitmire with @chiclittlehoney • Sarah Jo Reynolds with @itsmesarahjo • Alisha Curtis with @alishacurtis • Karen Alejandri with @kaypbeauty_xo



Participating Vendors: Art/Photography by Sydney Rasch @sydneythelawtographer • KB Studios @kbstudiosar • Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio @roseofsharonfloral • Meredith Corning PR @meredithcorningpr • Meredith Events @meredithevents • Vibrant Occasions Catering @vibrantoccasionspr • Our Mobile Kitchen @ourmobilekitchen • The Modern Rock @airbnb

About Us: Vibrant Occasions Catering is a boutique catering company based in Benton, Arkansas serving the entire state and beyond at weddings, private and corporate events, dinner parties and social gatherings.

Website: https://vibrantoccasionscatering.com/



Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/EU6PwI9EhJE

