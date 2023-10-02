Vibrant Occasions Catering Selected as Exclusive Caterer for The Finest Gala 2023 in Arkansas

The Finest Gala annual fundraiser catered by Vibrant Occasions for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Arkansas Chapter proved to be a successful event raising $225,000.

—

Vibrant Occasions Catering is proud to showcase its participation as the exclusive caterer for The Finest Gala 2023. This prestigious event, organized to support the Arkansas Chapter’s Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, delivered an unforgettable evening of philanthropy and celebration.



The Finest Gala, took place on September 23, 2023 at Argenta Plaza in North Little Rock, Arkansas, and raised critical funds to support the mission of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. With a reputation for excellence and a passion for giving back to the community, Vibrant Occasions Catering was selected as the esteemed partner to provide delectable cuisine and unparalleled service throughout the evening.



Chef and managing partner of Vibrant Occasions Catering, chef Serge Krikorian, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, "We are truly honored and humbled to be chosen as the exclusive caterer for The Finest Gala 2023. It is a privilege to support such a noble cause and use our culinary expertise at this fundraiser that is making a difference in the lives of individuals battling cystic fibrosis."



Known for their innovative menus and commitment to using locally sourced, high-quality ingredients, Vibrant Occasions Catering executed a remarkable dining experience that left guests astounded. The gala attendees enjoyed an array of exquisite dishes creatively prepared by the talented team of chefs, which created a feast for the senses.



Furthermore, Vibrant Occasions Catering understands the importance of accommodating dietary restrictions and preferences. With meticulous attention to detail, they ensured that all guests' needs were met, making this event a truly inclusive and memorable experience for everyone involved.



The Finest Gala 2023 was an evening of elegance and impact. Attendees not only savored delightful culinary creations but also had the opportunity to engage in inspiring speeches, live entertainment, and fundraising activities contributing to the fight against cystic fibrosis.



The Finest Gala 2023 supporting the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation raised over $225,000 for the cause. Together, communities can make a difference and bring hope to those affected by cystic fibrosis.



DINNER MENU



First Course



Garden Salad

Served with house vinaigrette dressing



Second Course



Grilled Mediterranean Steak Kebabs

Tender steak is marinated in a delicious blend of flavors including sliced onions, tomato paste,garlic, oregano, and fresh cilantro, then skewered and grilled over an open flame to perfection



Mediterranean Chicken Kebabs

Tender marinated pieces of chicken breast skewered then grilled to perfection



Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

Baby reds, yellow and purple fingerling potatoes drizzled with EVOO and lightly seasoned then roasted to perfection



Roasted Broccoli

Fresh broccoli florets drizzled with olive oil and oven-roasted to create flavorful charred bits around the edges



Vegan Entree Option



Stuffed Acorn Squash

This vegan dish features P. Allen Smith's Ralston Farms' Harvest Blend Rice combined with fresh sauteed vegetables including chickpeas, spinach, peppers and corn along with dried cranberries and toasted walnuts all stuffed inside a roasted acorn squash and drizzled with a vegan cucumber aioli



Dessert



Baklava

A Greek favorite made with layers and layers of buttery, flakey phyllo pastry surrounding a center of pecans, brown sugar, and cinnamon and topped with a sweet syrup



Apple Brown Betty

Roasted Fuji apples sauteed with Crystal Ridge Distillery's Apple Pie Moonshine with an oat streusel

TEAM CREDITS

Host: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation - Arkansas Chapter

Event Chair: Cat Sims

Breath of Life Honoree: Christine Millner Gay

Todd Miles Award: Mary Nell McBryde

Emcees: Cori Keller and Ebony Mitchell

CF Ambassador: Steph Hansen

Auctioneer: Gaylen Mcgee

Venue: Argenta Plaza

Caterer: Vibrant Occasions Catering

Libations: Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits

Signature Cocktail: Tito's Handmade Vodka

Entertainment: Haywood King & the On Call Band

AV: Central Arkansas Entertainment

Photographer: Twist Creative Studio

Videographer: Content Titan



About Vibrant Occasions: Chef Serge Krikorian and his wife, Mary Krikorian, started their catering business in 2002 and have been in the family restaurant business since 1994. Having catered thousands of events over the years as Dinner’s Ready, they launched Vibrant Occasions Catering, a new name that more accurately depicts the level of food and service provided at weddings and social events. Krikorian was born in Lebanon and moved to the United States with his family as an adult entering college. He now hails from the quaint town of Benton, Arkansas. His southern hospitality paired with his penchant for developing unique international fusion-style recipes, especially sauces, has garnered his reputation as foodies' fan favorite in his community and now on the Youtube space for his cooking show, Cooking with the Kriks. After years of dreaming about owning a mobile kitchen, in December 2020, Serge and Mary launched Our Mobile Kitchen with the intention of providing fresh, 5-star quality chef-prepared cuisine to patrons visiting where the mobile kitchen is parked or on site for catered weddings and social, private or corporate events. Krikorian is an alumnus of Henderson State University where he studied business earning his Bachelor’s Degree and met his wife, Mary. He earned his MBA from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. Serge became a restaurant entrepreneur when he purchased an old, run-down pizza parlor he and Mary revived called Sergio’s Pizza. After a few years, they knew the restaurant business was not for them. Mary booked their first official catering gig, much to Serge’s surprise. They began receiving more and more requests for catering luncheons and events. The catering business took over after six months and they never looked back. They have three sons who often work in the business around their academic and career schedules, making their enterprise a family-built business.



About Cystic Fibrosis Foundation - Arkansas Chapter: The Arkansas Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals living with cystic fibrosis (CF) in the state of Arkansas. The chapter has worked tirelessly to support research, provide education, and offer vital resources to those affected by this life-threatening genetic disease. At the heart of the mission is funding critical research to find a cure for CF. They work collaboratively with renowned researchers, scientists, and medical professionals to accelerate the development of innovative treatments and therapies. By investing in groundbreaking scientific advancements, they aim to improve the quality of life and extend the lives of those battling CF.





About Us: Vibrant Occasions is a catering company serving weddings, corporate events, galas, fundraisers, dinner parties and more based in Benton, Arkansas, USA.

Contact Info:

Name: Meredith Corning

Email: Send Email

Organization: Vibrant Occasions Catering

Website: https://vibrantoccasionscatering.com/



Video URL: https://fb.watch/nlBBRYl6JB/

Release ID: 89109025

In case of encountering any inaccuracies, problems, or queries arising from the content shared in this press release that necessitate action, or if you require assistance with a press release takedown, we urge you to notify us at error@releasecontact.com. Our responsive team will be readily available to promptly address your concerns within 8 hours, resolving any identified issues diligently or guiding you through the necessary steps for removal. The provision of accurate and dependable information is our primary focus.