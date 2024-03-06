Vibrant Occasions Catering Wins 2024 ACE Award for Catered Micro Event of the Year

Vibrant Occasions Catering in Arkansas wins 2024 ACE Award for Catered Micro Event of the Year. Recognizing excellence in catering, the award celebrates their exceptional collaboration with philanthropist Cat Sims for Dinner on the River.

Vibrant Occasions Catering proudly announces its victory as the recipient of the regarded 2024 ACE Award for Catered Micro Event of the Year, presented during Catersource + The Special Event on February 15th in Austin, Texas. The ACE Awards celebrate outstanding achievements in the catering and events industry, recognizing excellence, creativity, and innovation across various categories.This accolade recognizing excellence in the catering and events industry underscores Vibrant Occasions Catering's commitment to delivering quality experiences for its clients and community.



The Catered Micro Event of the Year award celebrates the best catered event with 100 or fewer guests. Vibrant Occasions Catering clinched this prestigious title for its outstanding collaboration with renowned philanthropist and content creator Cat Sims, hosting the memorable Dinner on the River. This private dinner party not only showcased exquisite cuisine but also supported the launch of Sims' fundraising campaign for the Arkansas chapter of the Children's Tumor Foundation, initiated through Sims’ participation in the Little Rock event, Dancing with Our Stars.



"In our collaboration with Cat Sims for the Dinner on the River, we aimed to create an unforgettable dining experience that blended exceptional cuisine with a noble cause. Winning the 2024 ACE Award is a testament to our dedication to delivering outstanding catering experiences while supporting meaningful initiatives in our community," expressed Serge Krikorian, managing partner and chef at Vibrant Occasions Catering.



This prestigious recognition highlights Vibrant Occasions Catering's exceptional creativity, attention to detail, and dedication to excellence. The team remains committed to delivering exceptional catering experiences and extending support to worthy causes.



Winners of the 2024 Catering Excellence Awards Revealed:



Best Off-Premise Catering (Above $2 Million Annual Revenue)

War Eagle! - Proof of the Pudding

In recognition of their support for Auburn University's new football training facility, Proof of the Pudding hosted a VIP dinner on the indoor field. Guests were treated to a fine dining experience amidst the team's colors and steakhouse cuisine.



Best Off-Premise Catering (Under $2 Million Annual Revenue)

Last Minute Repast Reception - Exquisite Delites Catering Company

Exquisite Delites Catering Company orchestrated a last-minute catered reception for 5,000 guests for Televangelist Pastor Charles Stanley. Despite numerous challenges, the team's collective effort ensured the event's success within a tight timeframe.



Best On-Premise Catering

Standing the Test of Time - Proof of the Pudding

For the Ten Year Anniversary edition of the Atlanta Airport District Convention and Visitors Bureau's Annual Meeting, Proof of the Pudding curated a culinary journey through time, honoring the community's achievements and envisioning its future.



Catered Fundraising Event of the Year

Come One, Come All - 24 Carrots Catering & Events

The RAD Gala, dedicated to Rising Above Disabilities, hosted a circus-themed fundraiser to expand programs for individuals with developmental disabilities. Guests enjoyed an evening of nostalgic fun and fundraising for a noble cause.



Catered Micro Event of the Year

Dinner on the River - Vibrant Occasions Catering

Arkansas philanthropist Cat Sims co-hosted a dinner party with Vibrant Occasions Catering, raising funds for the Arkansas Chapter of the Children’s Tumor Foundation. The event marked the beginning of Sims' campaign.



Catered Social Event of the Year

Love Party - Marcia Selden Catering & Events

Guests embarked on a romantic voyage with "Love on the High Seas," a Valentine's-themed Love Boat party combining ocean allure with the glamour of the hit television show. The event promised something for everyone amidst oceanic decor and twinkling lights.



Catered Wedding of the Year

Decadent Supper Club Inspired Wedding - Occasions Caterers

In McLean, Virginia, Occasions Caterers transformed a delayed wedding reception into a grand celebration with a sophisticated supper club-style lounge tent and a French-inspired menu of decadent delights.



Sustainability in Catering

Sustainability at Sea - Primal Alchemy Catering

Primal Alchemy Catering organized a public relations event aboard a client's ship, showcasing their commitment to zero waste practices and sustainability in the catering industry.



National Caterer of the Year

24 Carrots Catering & Events

24 Carrots Catering & Events received recognition for their dedication to excellence, innovation, and sustainability, setting a high standard for the catering industry.



For further inquiries or to explore the array of wedding catering options offered at Vibrant Occasions, please contact Mary Krikorian via email at mary@vibrantoccasionscatering.com.



Note: The ACE Awards are presented annually during Catersource + The Special Event, honoring exemplary contributions to the catering and events industry.



About Vibrant Occasions: Chef Serge Krikorian and his wife, Mary Krikorian, started their catering business in 2002 and have been in the family restaurant business since 1994. Having catered thousands of events over the years as Dinner’s Ready, they launched Vibrant Occasions Catering, a new name that more accurately depicts the level of food and service provided at weddings and social events. Krikorian was born in Lebanon and moved to the United States with his family as an adult entering college. He now hails from the quaint town of Benton, Arkansas. His southern hospitality paired with his penchant for developing unique international fusion-style recipes, especially sauces, has garnered his reputation as foodies' fan favorite in his community and now on the Youtube space for his cooking show, Cooking with the Kriks. After years of dreaming about owning a mobile kitchen, in December 2020, Serge and Mary launched Our Mobile Kitchen with the intention of providing fresh, 5-star quality chef-prepared cuisine to patrons visiting where the mobile kitchen is parked or on site for catered weddings and social, private or corporate events. Krikorian is an alumnus of Henderson State University where he studied business earning his Bachelor’s Degree and met his wife, Mary. He earned his MBA from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. Serge became a restaurant entrepreneur when he purchased an old, run-down pizza parlor he and Mary revived called Sergio’s Pizza. After a few years, they knew the restaurant business was not for them. Mary booked their first official catering gig, much to Serge’s surprise. They began receiving more and more requests for catering luncheons and events. The catering business took over after six months and they never looked back. They have three sons who often work in the business around their academic and career schedules, making their enterprise a family-built business.

About the company: Vibrant Occasions is a premiere event catering company based in Benton, Arkansas.

