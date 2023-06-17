Vibrant Occasions Caters the Opening of First and Only Saki Brewery in Arkansas

Vibrant Occasions Catering announces their support of the first and only saki brewery in the state of Arkansas and caters the official grand opening event.

Vibrant Occasions announces their support of the new Origami Sake brewery location by catering the first and only sake brewery in Arkansas’ grand opening event. Origami Sake brewery is a small-batch craft sake brewery located in Hot Springs, Arkansas. The company was founded in 2017 by a group of friends who wanted to bring the art of sake brewing to the United States. The brewery specializes in producing premium-quality, handcrafted sake using traditional Japanese brewing techniques and locally-sourced ingredients.



The founders of Origami Sake brewery are passionate about sake and are committed to producing high-quality, authentic sake that reflects the unique character of Arkansas. They use only the finest rice, water, yeast and koji to create their sake, and they employ traditional brewing methods to ensure the highest quality and flavor.



“We had a blast at Origami Sake’s grand opening party! We were happy to help with the celebration,” says Mary Krikorian, co-owner of Vibrant Occasions Catering.



Origami Sake publicly announced the following on their Facebook page, “Thank you for joining us at Origami Sake’s Grand Opening Party! We’re overwhelmed with gratitude for everyone who made our grand opening party unforgettable! Your presence and support made it an absolute blast! Special thanks to our incredible guests, friends, and partners for bringing their enthusiasm and making the evening magical. To our dedicated team, your hard work and passion were the driving force behind this outstanding event. Thank you! Stay tuned for more updates from Origami Sake. Starting in July, we’re excited to offer tours to experience the essence of our craft firsthand. And remember, while our products aren’t on store shelves just yet, we’ll keep you informed as soon as they become available.”



The menu from the Origami Sake grand opening event in Hot Springs was as follows:



Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms

Fresh and juicy mushroom caps filled with a blend of diverse cheeses, seasoned with bread crumbs and baked until cheesy and gooey. So tasty, you have to have more than one.



Saucy Asian Meatballs

Beef rolled into a party-sized meatball, then tossed in a delicious Asian barbeque sauce that is sure to make your make water



Spinach Artichoke Crostinis

Cream cheese, spinach, and artichoke hearts blended together to create a creamy spread on top of a toasted crostini. The creamy with the crunchy is a combination nobody can hate.



Jamaican Jerk Chicken Picks

A peppery, earthy, garlicky Jamaican Jerk Chicken with Caribbean chimichurri sauce drizzled atop with a toothpick. These bite-sized Jamaican Jerk Chicken picks will have you googling recipes as soon as you get home.



Bacon Praline Skewers

A juicy applewood smoked bacon skewers that has been caramelized with sugar and toasted pecans. The sweet, the salty, and the savory of these skewers is such a unique and very satisfying blend.



Cajun Shrimp Shooters

Small shooter glasses with a large dollop of house-made cocktail sauce with cajun spicy shrimp circling the rim. Our Cajun shrimp shooters are perfect for a “seefood” diet - you see it, and you just have to eat it.



Caprese Pipettes

Fresh Mozzarella, vibrant heirloom tomato, and crisp basil on a pipette that is filled with a tangy, aged balsamic vinegar. This unique hors d'oeuvre is so simple, but holds an impactful flavor.



Hummus Shooters

Small shooter glasses with a large dollop of tasty hummus topped with marinated feta and served with vegetable crudites. This easy hummus shooter puts a unique spin on a classic appetizer.



Event Vendor Acknowledgments



Venue and Saki: Origami Sake

Catering: Vibrant Occasions

Event Coordinator and Event Staffing: Me-Lulu’s Events

Photographer: Mark Fonville

Rentals: Party Time Rentals & Events

DJ & Photobooth: Crown Entertainment

Transportation: Hot Springs Trolley

Balloons: Balloonish



About Vibrant Occasions Catering: Chef Serge Krikorian and his wife, Mary Krikorian, started their catering business in 2002 and have been in the family restaurant business since 1994. Having catered thousands of events over the years as Dinner’s Ready, they launched Vibrant Occasions Catering, a new name that more accurately depicts the level of food and service provided at weddings and social events. Krikorian was born in Lebanon and moved to the United States with his family as an adult entering college. He now hails from the quaint town of Benton, Arkansas. His southern hospitality paired with his penchant for developing unique international fusion-style recipes, especially sauces, has garnered his reputation as foodies' fan favorite in his community and now on the Youtube space for his cooking show, Cooking with the Kriks. After years of dreaming about owning a mobile kitchen, in December 2020, Serge and Mary launched Our Mobile Kitchen with the intention of providing fresh, 5-star quality chef-prepared cuisine to patrons visiting where the mobile kitchen is parked or on site for catered weddings and social, private or corporate events. Krikorian is an alumnus of Henderson State University where he studied business earning his Bachelor’s Degree and met his wife, Mary. He earned his MBA from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. Serge became a restaurant entrepreneur when he purchased an old, run-down pizza parlor he and Mary revived called Sergio’s Pizza. After a few years, they knew the restaurant business was not for them. Mary booked their first official catering gig, much to Serge’s surprise. They began receiving more and more requests for catering luncheons and events. The catering business took over after six months and they never looked back. They have three sons who often work in the business around their academic and career schedules, making their enterprise a family-built business.





