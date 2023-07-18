Vibrant Occasions Caters Preview Party at Historical Home in North Little Rock

Vibrant Occasions recently catered the preview party at the E.O. Manees House in North Little Rock, Arkansas to celebrate the launch of its opening for private events after a remodel.

On June 15, 2023, Vibrant Occasions catered the preview party hosted by the E.O. Manees House in North Little Rock, Arkansas, as the community celebrates the launch of its opening for private events after a major remodel. The E.O. Manees House is a historic home built in 1905 by Eugene O. Manees, a prominent businessman and civic leader in the city. The house is an excellent example of the Classical Revival architectural style, with its grand columns, ornate detailing, and symmetrical design. The house is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is situated in the Argenta Arts District of the town.



Over the years, the E.O. Manees House has been used for a variety of purposes, including as a private residence, a boarding house, and a law office. In the 1980s, it was purchased by the Junior League of Little Rock and extensively renovated to serve as their headquarters. Today, visitors can admire the beautiful architecture and learn about the history of the building and the people who lived there through tours and events. The house is also now available for private events and weddings.



“We have completed the renovation of the stately mansion! We are delighted to announce that we are accepting reservations for 2023. Please feel free to contact us today to inquire about availability and learn more about our services,” says Hayden Finley with E.O. Manees House as stated on their website.



“We were honored to cater the E.O. Manees House’s preview party and can’t wait to work more with their team in the future. For this event, our staff served passed hors d'oeuvres in the form of macaroni and cheese in martini glasses, Cajun shrimp & cheesy grits shooters, avocado steak toast and fried cheese curds. Our team set up a flavorful street taco action station of bulgogi tacos and Mediterranean chicken tacos. For dessert everyone loved our s’mores station with chocolate and marshmallows roasted to perfection,” says Leah Seale with Vibrant Occasions Catering.



Event Team



Catering: Vibrant Occasions, @vibrantoccasionscatering

Venue: E.O. Manees House, @eomaneeshouse

Event Planner: Gretchen Larkan Events, @gretchenlarkanevents

Floral Designer: Tanarah Luxe Floral, @tanarahluxefloral

Balloon Design: Just Peachy, @justpeachylr

Bar: Toasts in Tow, @toastsintow

Music: Rodney Block Music, @mobettablock



Special thank you to the North Little Rock Police Department for their event oversight.



About Vibrant Occasions Catering: Chef Serge Krikorian and his wife, Mary Krikorian, started their catering business in 2002 and have been in the family restaurant business since 1994. Having catered thousands of events over the years as Dinner’s Ready, they launched Vibrant Occasions Catering, a new name that more accurately depicts the level of food and service provided at weddings and social events. Krikorian was born in Lebanon and moved to the United States with his family as an adult entering college. He now hails from the quaint town of Benton, Arkansas. His southern hospitality paired with his penchant for developing unique international fusion-style recipes, especially sauces, has garnered his reputation as foodies' fan favorite in his community and now on the Youtube space for his cooking show, Cooking with the Kriks. After years of dreaming about owning a mobile kitchen, in December 2020, Serge and Mary launched Our Mobile Kitchen with the intention of providing fresh, 5-star quality chef-prepared cuisine to patrons visiting where the mobile kitchen is parked or on site for catered weddings and social, private or corporate events. Krikorian is an alumnus of Henderson State University where he studied business earning his Bachelor’s Degree and met his wife, Mary. He earned his MBA from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. Serge became a restaurant entrepreneur when he purchased an old, run-down pizza parlor he and Mary revived called Sergio’s Pizza. After a few years, they knew the restaurant business was not for them. Mary booked their first official catering gig, much to Serge’s surprise. They began receiving more and more requests for catering luncheons and events. The catering business took over after six months and they never looked back. They have three sons who often work in the business around their academic and career schedules, making their enterprise a family-built business.





