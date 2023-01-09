Vibrant Occasions Celebrates First Anniversary of Company Culture Club

Arkansas catering company is celebrating one year of company culture club implementations inspired by the Heart Leadership Conference led by Footers Catering, achieving talented staff retention, a positive work environment and increased customer satisfaction.

—

In early 2022, the owners of Vibrant Occasions Catering in Benton, Arkansas, attended a workshop in Denver, Colorado that changed the way they created team-building activities with their staff. The Heart Leadership Conference is a workshop led by Footers Catering’s movement called the MIBE, an acronym for “make it better everyday.” The movement sets out to teach hospitality industry companies how to make authentic, genuine connections with team members and create bonds that will translate into achievements and ultimately lead to the overall success of one’s company. Vibrant Occasions took away teachings from the event and came back home with them to create their own company culture club called the MIVE, which stands for “make it vibrant everyday.” As the company is approaching the first anniversary of attending the conference, they plan to celebrate the achievements of their staff and their company as a whole, stemming from the MIVE culture club.



“Our staff often recruit their own family to come work for our company because of the healthy work environment we have created. Recently at a cross-training event where over fifty staff members were present, when asked to raise their hands if they were related to another staff member, over 80% of our staff raised their hands. We have learned that when staff work with other staff members who they know and respect, they are happier, they work harder, and they stay committed to their jobs. This makes the hiring and retention of staff so much easier," says chef Serge Krikorian, owner at Vibrant Occasions.



“Coming together to create memorable experiences not only generates genuine, authentic connections between staff members, it also translates out into the community. If our staff is happy and less stressed, that attitude will radiate onto clients and anyone served by Vibrant Occasions. We consider our team as our ‘work family’ and many of our team members are actually family members, so how we treat one another is paramount to our success as a company, but more importantly to us as people and leaders. If you own a business in the hospitality industry, I highly recommend attending the Heart Leadership Conference,” says Mary Krikorian, owner at Vibrant Occasions.



Some activities incorporated into Vibrant Occasions’ culture club over the past year:

Staff lunch gatherings

Food art class

Nonprofit volunteering

Staff birthday parties

#rednoseday participation to end child poverty

Pumpkin carving workshop

Hand turkey drawing art day

…and many more



April and Anthony Lambatos acquired their family catering business, Footers Catering, and subsequently created the MIBE philosophy for the company leading to the Heart Leadership Conference. They knew from the beginning that finding the right people with the same kind of passion would be the key to taking Footers Catering to the next level. The couple created a system that worked and felt compelled to share the lessons they learned with other hospitality industry companies, thus the MIBE movement was born.



About Vibrant Occasions Catering: Chef Serge Krikorian and his wife, Mary Krikorian, started their catering business in 2002 and have been in the family restaurant business since 1994. Having catered thousands of events over the years as Dinner’s Ready, they launched Vibrant Occasions Catering, a new name that more accurately depicts the level of food and service provided at weddings and social events. Krikorian was born in Lebanon and moved to the United States with his family as an adult entering college. He now hails from the quaint town of Benton, Arkansas. His southern hospitality paired with his penchant for developing unique international fusion-style recipes, especially sauces, has garnered his reputation as foodies' fan favorite in his community and now on the Youtube space for his cooking show, Cooking with the Kriks. After years of dreaming about owning a mobile kitchen, in December 2020, Serge and Mary launched Our Mobile Kitchen with the intention of providing fresh, 5-star quality chef-prepared cuisine to patrons visiting where the mobile kitchen is parked or on site for catered weddings and social, private or corporate events. Krikorian is an alumnus of Henderson State University where he studied business earning his Bachelor’s Degree and met his wife, Mary. He earned his MBA from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. Serge became a restaurant entrepreneur when he purchased an old, run-down pizza parlor he and Mary revived called Sergio’s Pizza. After a few years, they knew the restaurant business was not for them. Mary booked their first official catering gig, much to Serge’s surprise. They began receiving more and more requests for catering luncheons and events. The catering business took over after six months and they never looked back. They have three sons who often work in the business around their academic and career schedules, making their enterprise a family-built business.





About Us: Vibrant Occasions is a catering company based in the southern USA servicing events, weddings, private cheffing dinner parties and more.

Contact Info:

Name: Meredith Corning

Email: Send Email

Organization: Vibrant Occasions Catering

Website: https://vibrantoccasionscatering.com/



Video URL: https://youtu.be/HPLqlr2E10c

Release ID: 89087790

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.