Vibrant Occasions Continues Creating Best Workplace for Employees with Latest Office Space Renovation

In acknowledgement of the workplace revolution, hospitality industry companies like Vibrant Occasions Catering are leading the way with employee experience implementations that work to create overall organization success.

Vibrant Occasions Catering is leading the way in creating the best workplace for their employees through company culture enhancements including modern benefits package options for younger employees, ongoing staff training and education, updated internal systems, company core values and most recently an entire office and kitchen space makeover. Owners, Serge and Mary Krikorian, won Heart Leaders of the Year in January of 2023 awarded by Denver, Colorado-based hospitality leadership organization, the MIBE, and have committed to leading with compassion and intention while continuing to stay informed about the workplace revolution. The Vibrant Occasions office and kitchen space renovation is just one of the many, many implementations made within the organization to honor their staff and create the best environment for employees.



“We have operated out of our building for over twenty years and were fortunate to be able to purchase the building and the adjoining property in 2022. With the purchase, we doubled our square footage from 5,000 to 10,000 square feet and did extensive renovations that enabled us to enlarge our kitchen to accommodate more equipment, to create a warehouse space for our catering equipment and decor, and to add much-needed office spaces. We were also able to create an employee break room as well as a place for our weekly Culture Club Meeting, where all available staff share a lunch and learn, followed by a fun game. All of these changes have greatly improved our business capacity, as well as our company morale,” said Mary Krikorian, managing partner at Vibrant Occasions.



Creating a positive work environment through office design is essential for employee satisfaction and productivity. Here are some tips from Vibrant Occasions for other companies so that they can achieve the best work environment, too:



1. Prioritize Comfort: Ensure that the office space is comfortable by providing ergonomic furniture, adjustable desks, and supportive chairs. Consider incorporating flexible seating options, such as standing desks or comfortable lounge areas, to promote movement and reduce sedentary behavior.



2. Natural Light and Views: Maximize natural light by positioning workstations near windows and using glass partitions. Natural light has been proven to enhance mood and productivity. Additionally, provide views of nature or green spaces, as they have a calming effect and can boost morale.



3. Open and Collaborative Spaces: Foster collaboration and teamwork by incorporating open spaces, shared workstations, and common areas. This encourages interaction, idea sharing, and a sense of community among employees.



4. Quiet Zones: While open spaces promote collaboration, it is equally important to provide designated quiet zones or private areas where employees can focus and work without distractions.



5. Breakout Areas: Designate spaces for relaxation and rejuvenation, such as comfortable lounges, game rooms, or outdoor spaces. These areas can be used for informal meetings, socializing, or simply taking a break, which can boost employee morale and overall well-being.



6. Incorporate Nature and Biophilic Elements: Integrate natural elements into the office design, such as plants, green walls, or water features. Biophilic design has been shown to reduce stress, improve cognitive function, and enhance creativity.



7. Personalization: Allow employees to personalize their workstations with photos, plants, or other items that make them feel comfortable and connected to their space. This sense of ownership and individuality can boost employee satisfaction and engagement.



8. Adequate Amenities: Ensure that the office provides necessary amenities, such as well-maintained restrooms, clean kitchens, and comfortable breakout areas. These facilities contribute to a positive work environment and employee well-being.



9. Technology and Infrastructure: Provide employees with up-to-date technology, fast and reliable internet connectivity, and modern infrastructure. This enables efficient work processes and minimizes frustration caused by technology-related issues.



10. Regular Feedback and Adaptation: Continuously seek feedback from employees about their workspace and make necessary adjustments based on their suggestions. Regularly review and update the office design to meet changing needs and preferences.



Every company is unique, so it's important to tailor office design to your specific organizational culture and employee needs. By prioritizing employee comfort, collaboration, and well-being, companies can create an environment that employees will want to come to every day just as Vibrant Occasions has done.



About: Chef Serge Krikorian and his wife, Mary Krikorian, started their catering business in 2002 and have been in the family restaurant business since 1994. Having catered thousands of events over the years as Dinner’s Ready, they launched Vibrant Occasions Catering, a new name that more accurately depicts the level of food and service provided at weddings and social events. Krikorian was born in Lebanon and moved to the United States with his family as an adult entering college. He now hails from the quaint town of Benton, Arkansas. His southern hospitality paired with his penchant for developing unique international fusion-style recipes, especially sauces, has garnered his reputation as foodies' fan favorite in his community and now on the Youtube space for his cooking show, Cooking with the Kriks. After years of dreaming about owning a mobile kitchen, in December 2020, Serge and Mary launched Our Mobile Kitchen with the intention of providing fresh, 5-star quality chef-prepared cuisine to patrons visiting where the mobile kitchen is parked or on site for catered weddings and social, private or corporate events. Krikorian is an alumnus of Henderson State University where he studied business earning his Bachelor’s Degree and met his wife, Mary. He earned his MBA from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. Serge became a restaurant entrepreneur when he purchased an old, run-down pizza parlor he and Mary revived called Sergio’s Pizza. After a few years, they knew the restaurant business was not for them. Mary booked their first official catering gig, much to Serge’s surprise. They began receiving more and more requests for catering luncheons and events. The catering business took over after six months and they never looked back. They have three sons who often work in the business around their academic and career schedules, making their enterprise a family-built business.

About Us: Vibrant Occasions is a catering company based in Arkansas serving social parties, corporate events and luncheons, weddings and more.

