Vibrant Occasions Sponsors Breakfast with an EMpact

All ticket sales for the Breakfast with an EMpact will support the EMpact One Foundation and the youth and families it serves - providing financial assistance to give more youth access to recreational sports, activities and more.

On Thursday, July 20, 2023 The EMpact One Foundation will be hosting a fundraising event for the nonprofit from 6:30 a.m.-10:00 a.m. CDT sponsored by Vibrant Occasions at First Security Bank located at 205 W. Carpenter Street, Benton, Arkansas, called Breakfast with an EMpact. The EMpact One Foundation’s mission is to empower, motivate, and inspire individuals and communities to create positive change in the world. They focus on youth and their families, providing support and resources to help them overcome challenges and achieve their goals. The foundation offers a variety of programs and services aimed at addressing issues such as poverty, hunger, education, and physical and mental well being. They provide several programs including the community blessing box, tuition assistance, and the sports locker initiative.



EMpact One Foundation also partners with other organizations in the community to maximize their impact and reach. They currently have youth recreational athletic partnerships with Empire Kids and Dancer’s Edge. Their ultimate goal is to create a world where everyone has access to the basic necessities of life and is able to thrive and succeed.



Menu items featured at the Breakfast with an EMpact:

OMG French Toast: Fresh brioche stuffed with mascarpone and topped with vanilla creme, caramel, fresh strawberries, and toasted coconut.

Taco Breakfast Bowl: Country fried potatoes topped with scrambled eggs, shredded brisket, cotija cheese, and fresh pico de gallo.



Mission objectives of The EMpact One Foundation:

Providing access to high-quality experiences for children and families.

Building character and emotional intelligence within a child.

Empowering youth through leadership training and development opportunities.

Promoting inclusivity and cultural infusion.

Supporting the physical and mental wellness of children and youth.

Advancing parent, sibling, and community support through training and resources.

Pick-up and local delivery options are available. Each meal ticket is $10.00 each. Tickets can be purchased through the following link:

https://empactonefoundation-bloom.kindful.com/e/breakfast-with-an-empact



About Vibrant Occasions Catering: Chef Serge Krikorian and his wife, Mary, started their catering business in 2002. Having catered thousands of events over the years as Dinner’s Ready, they launched Vibrant Occasions Catering, a new name that more accurately depicts the level of food and service provided at weddings and social events. After years of dreaming about owning a mobile kitchen, in December 2020, Serge and Mary launched Our Mobile Kitchen with the intention of providing fresh, 5-star quality chef-prepared cuisine to patrons visiting where the mobile kitchen is parked or on site for catered weddings and social, private or corporate events. Catch the latest recipe tutorials featuring interesting guests on each episode with Chef Serge Krikorian as the host of Cooking with the Kriks on Youtube.





About Us: Vibrant Occasions is a catering company in Benton, Arkansas, USA providing services throughout the state and beyond for weddings, social parties, corporate events and more.

Contact Info:

Name: Meredith Corning

Email: Send Email

Organization: Vibrant Occasions

Website: https://vibrantoccasionscatering.com/



Video URL: https://youtu.be/KxeONuS_trA

Release ID: 89102437

