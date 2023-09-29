Vibrant Occasions to Support Second Chance Youth Ranch Fundraising Banquet with Dinner Sponsorship

Vibrant Occasions is announcing sponsorship for the Second Chance Youth Ranch Fundraising Banquet, an effort to directly support the at-risk youth population in Arkansas.

Vibrant Occasions Catering is proud to announce its support of the dinner portion at the upcoming Second Chance Youth Ranch Fundraising Banquet. This highly anticipated event is scheduled to take place on October 17, 2023, at the prestigious Benton Event Center.



Second Chance Youth Ranch Fundraising Banquet is an annual fundraising event that aims to support and empower at-risk youth in the community. It brings together individuals, businesses, and organizations dedicated to making a positive impact in the lives of young people who deserve a second chance. Vibrant Occasions Catering recognizes the significance of this cause and is delighted to contribute towards its success.



As part of their commitment to philanthropy and community involvement, Vibrant Occasions Catering has discounted its catering services for the banquet dinner. In doing so, the company seeks to support the Second Chance Youth Ranch Fundraising Banquet and enable more funds to be allocated directly to the programs and initiatives benefiting at-risk youth.



Vibrant Occasions Catering will ensure that attendees of the Second Chance Youth Ranch Fundraising Banquet are treated to an exquisite dining experience. With their skilled culinary team and dedication to creating memorable moments, they will delight guests with a delectable menu tailored to suit the occasion and enhance the overall atmosphere of the event.



"We are honored to be a part of the Second Chance Youth Ranch Fundraising Banquet and support their incredible work," said Mary Krikorian, managing partner of Vibrant Occasions Catering. "By offering our sponsorship through a discounted dinner service, we hope to alleviate some of the financial burden, allowing more resources to directly benefit the at-risk youth in our community. It is our privilege to contribute to such a worthy cause."



The Second Chance Youth Ranch Fundraising Banquet promises to be an extraordinary evening filled with inspiring stories, meaningful connections, and a shared commitment to transforming the lives of young people in need. Vibrant Occasions Catering joins other esteemed sponsors in this endeavor, collectively demonstrating their dedication to making a positive difference.



For media inquiries or further information regarding Vibrant Occasions Catering’s sponsorship of the Second Chance Youth Ranch Fundraising Banquet, please contact Meredith Corning PR at meredith (at) meredithcorning (dot) com.



DINNER MENU



Cabernet Braised Beef Short Ribs

Beef short ribs slowly braised in cabernet wine infused with a puree of leeks, carrots, celery and tomatoes until fork tender, served with the flavor-packed sauce reduction



Mashed Yukon Gold

Whipped with butter and cream



Roasted Broccolini

Lightly seasoned and roasted with extra virgin olive oil



Vegan/Vegetarian Option



Stuffed Acorn Squash

This vegan dish features P. Allen Smith's Ralston Farms' Harvest Blend Rice combined with fresh sauteed vegetables including chickpeas, spinach, peppers and corn along with dried cranberries and toasted walnuts all stuffed inside a roasted acorn squash and drizzled with a vegan cucumber aioli



Roasted Broccolini

Lightly seasoned and roasted with extra virgin olive oil



Dinner Rolls

Freshly-baked sweet rolls and wheat rolls



Garden Salad

Served with house-made vinaigrette dressing



Dessert



S'Mores Panna Cotta

Creamy chocolate panna cotta in a graham cracker crust topped with a house-made toasted marshmallow fluff



Pecan Bars

Delicious, fresh-baked pecan bars made from our Grandmother's recipe



About Vibrant Occasions: Chef Serge Krikorian and his wife, Mary Krikorian, started their catering business in 2002 and have been in the family restaurant business since 1994. Having catered thousands of events over the years as Dinner’s Ready, they launched Vibrant Occasions Catering, a new name that more accurately depicts the level of food and service provided at weddings and social events. Krikorian was born in Lebanon and moved to the United States with his family as an adult entering college. He now hails from the quaint town of Benton, Arkansas. His southern hospitality paired with his penchant for developing unique international fusion-style recipes, especially sauces, has garnered his reputation as foodies' fan favorite in his community and now on the Youtube space for his cooking show, Cooking with the Kriks. After years of dreaming about owning a mobile kitchen, in December 2020, Serge and Mary launched Our Mobile Kitchen with the intention of providing fresh, 5-star quality chef-prepared cuisine to patrons visiting where the mobile kitchen is parked or on site for catered weddings and social, private or corporate events. Krikorian is an alumnus of Henderson State University where he studied business earning his Bachelor’s Degree and met his wife, Mary. He earned his MBA from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. Serge became a restaurant entrepreneur when he purchased an old, run-down pizza parlor he and Mary revived called Sergio’s Pizza. After a few years, they knew the restaurant business was not for them. Mary booked their first official catering gig, much to Serge’s surprise. They began receiving more and more requests for catering luncheons and events. The catering business took over after six months and they never looked back. They have three sons who often work in the business around their academic and career schedules, making their enterprise a family-built business.



About Second Chance Youth Ranch: Second Chance Youth Ranch (2CYR) is a transformative organization dedicated to providing at-risk youth in Arkansas with hope, guidance, and opportunities for a brighter future. Committed to the belief that every young person deserves a second chance, 2CYR has been instrumental in making a positive impact on the lives of countless individuals. By creating a safe and nurturing environment, 2CYR offers a second home for these young individuals, providing them with stability, support, and mentorship. Through various programs and initiatives, 2CYR equips youth with the skills, resources, and knowledge necessary to overcome challenges and succeed in life.





