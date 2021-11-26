Vicki Rebecca Announces Launch of “The Me I Want To Be” LIVE experience for simple steps for authentic wellbeing.

Vicki Rebecca is excited to announce the launch of “The Me I Want To Be” Live Experience for simple shifts to authentic wellbeing.

Vicki Rebecca is excited to announce the launch of “The Me I Want To Be” Live Experience for simple shifts to authentic wellbeing. Based on her book, by the same title, Vicki will support clients along their journey to fulfilling their potential and thriving in the challenging times that we are all facing.

“The Me I Want To Be” experience is designed to support women who are struggling with anxiety, self sabotage, or negative thought patterns, to accomplish self mastery and live with more peace, inner calm and confidence.

The official launch date for “The Me I Want To Be” Experience is November 28th.

“The Me I Want To Be” live experience will follow Vicki’s learnings based on her personal development teachings. It includes seven modules each based on a chapter of her book.

The Modules include:

Self-knowledge

Mastering the Body

Mastering the Mind

Mastering the Emotions

Mastering the Past

Mastering Destiny

and Living the Mystery.

The experience also includes a winter solstice intention setting ritual and summer solstice graduation ceremony and celebration.

Vicki Rebecca believes that this program will support development of self-esteem, resilience and ultimately lead to a more fulfilling life, enabling women to navigate everyday pitfalls and cast aside negative experiences that produce unhealthy habits and behaviours.

Clients say...

“The Me I Want to be course helps you find that amazing person inside yourself. Coming into balance in terms of my nutrition, career aspirations, spirituality awareness and appreciation of nature and the world around me – making it my own.

Coping with uncertainty and change is part and parcel of life and the ability to flow with these entities is entirely possible with the tools you are given on these courses. Vicki helps you and guide you to navigate through her simple shifts to authentic well being to find the me I want to be.

Dr Melanie Jones PhD May 2021.

Company Info:

Vicki Rebecca runs a successful private Hypnosis and Neuro Linguistic Programming practice that includes one to one therapy, both in-person and online, classes, retreats, live-in intensives, books and products since 1999. Since 2003 that practice has included retreats all over the world including Egypt, India, Turkey, the sacred sites of Scotland and more. She has extensive background in health promotion, fitness training, yoga and meditation practice as well as professional qualifications to trainer level in psychotherapy, advanced clinical hypnosis and Neuro Linguistic Programming (UKCP accredited psychotherapist, trainer, and supervisor; and Society of NLP trainer).

