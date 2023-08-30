Vicky Sarjeant joins Sompo International as Head of Energy Insurance, Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE , Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International, a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance, today announced the appointment of Vicky Sarjeant as Head of Energy Insurance, Asia Pacific. She will be based in Singapore, and report to Paul O’Neill, President of Commercial Lines, Insurance, Asia Pacific (APAC).



Mr. O’Neill said, “With 17 years of knowledge and experience in both the London and Singapore markets, Vicky will be a valuable addition to our growing team in the APAC region. I look forward to working with her as we continue establishing our practice and growing our book of business.”

Vicky joins Sompo International from Canopius Asia, where she was an Energy Underwriter covering the APAC and MENA regions. She previously held positions with Marsh Singapore and Miller Insurance in London.

