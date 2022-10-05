Victoria Facelift Clinches Her World Spa Award For Best Skin-Rejuvenating Facial Treatment in Singapore

Amidst stiff competition in Her World Spa Awards 2022: Best Facial Treatments in Singapore, Victoria Facelift secures not one but two distinguished awards, with their signature Power-Lift Facial Treatment being crowned as the best skin-rejuvenating facial treatment in the whole of Singapore.

One-on-one consultation with a professional skincare consultant

Computerised skin scans that identify root causes of each individual's skin problems

Customised Power-Lift Facial Treatment sessions with systematic targeting of identified causation points

Constant monitoring and adaptation throughout the course of the treatment programme.

Fine lines, wrinkles, and crow feet

Loose, sagging skin

Wide, prominent jawline

Double chin

Dehydrated Skin

Water retention

About Victoria Facelift

Victoria Facelift commits themselves to crafting treatments with specific individual ageing skin conditions in mind. Each and every of their skincare treatment programmes are customised to each customer's unique lifestyle, habits, and needs, such that they achieve the best results possible from each facial treatment session.



