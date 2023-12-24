Video Domination: Zib Digital's insights into the future of video marketing

Transformations in video creation, distribution and consumption are reshaping the digital landscape, presenting a challenge for creators and brands alike to stay ahead of the evolving trends that are shaping the industry.

—

The realm of digital marketing has undergone a transformation in 2023, with video emerging as a dominant force, marked by significant growth. From the evolution of video creation methods to the platforms where they find a home and the changing viewing habits of audiences, a noticeable shift is happening. Here, leading Sydney digital marketing agency, Zib Digital, offers expert insights and foresights into the future of video marketing.

Traditional video equipment is gradually becoming obsolete, making way for smartphone based video "studios". Influencers and creators have demonstrated the efficacy of cinematic content created solely with phones and tripods, inspiring brands to follow suit. The simplicity of smartphone based editing allows for an entire production process on a single device, aided by online video editors for on-the-go efficiency, explains Zib Digital.

User-generated content (UGC) has evolved into a standalone strategy in 2023, with a shift towards a more humane approach in 2024. Zib Digital says authenticity is emphasised, with real reviews from actual users gaining prominence.

Consumer behaviour is undergoing a huge shift as over 50% of Gen Z turns to TikTok for information, challenging traditional search methods. Zib Digital says this behavioural change marks TikTok's ascendancy, introducing game changing trends like shoppable videos. TikTok Shop and YouTube's Shopping feature illustrate the shift toward interactive and shoppable content.

Adapting to audience preferences is crucial, as mute scrolling through TikToks becomes a common behaviour. Zib Digital explains video captions which ensure accessibility and cater to users with hearing impairments, will become more imperative in the new year.

While short form videos dominate, long form content retains value, serving as a foundation for repurposing into bite sized clips. Zib Digital says striking a balance between short and long form videos will be a key strategy in 2024.

SEO optimisation takes centre stage in 2024's video marketing strategy, ensuring that engaging content reaches the right audience. As a leading SEO agency in Sydney, Zib Digital explains optimised titles, descriptions and tags are crucial for better rankings on platforms like YouTube in a landscape where organic content is highly valued.

In the pursuit of personal connections, micro influencers will take the spotlight in 2024. Shifting towards smaller influencers for a more authentic approach, utilising vlogs and day-in-the-life TikToks will be powerful tools for showcasing products in a humane manner, recommends Zib Digital.

In the dynamic landscape of video marketing, Zib Digital stands at the forefront, equipped with insights and strategies that align with the evolving trends. As a leading digital marketing agency in Sydney, Zib Digital continues to redefine digital marketing services, embodying innovation and adaptability in the ever-changing landscape.





