Videocall Your Favourite Story Characters with the Ring Ring Story App

Endearing young children to storybooks by connecting them to the story characters via "face-time calls"

SINGAPORE, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine being able to chat with your favourite storybook characters on your mobile – Ring Ring Story is an app that brings your child's favourite storybook characters to life. It allows your child to "call" the main character of the storybook he/she is reading through a special coded number. The character "picks up" the call, says "hi" and then goes on to "chat" about the book and other topics, including educational facts or fun crafts, to promote a love for reading and learning that extends beyond the words on a page.

Naturally, these videocalls are not at all real but rather a series of intuitive pre-recorded videos that our young callers are watching on replay when they dial in. Through this process, Ring Ring Story aims to deepen the relationship between young children and books by imitating that real-life experience of making videocalls to the people who inspire them. Available on both IOS and Android devices, children will also be able to create their personal videos using its rule-based engine.

This unique rule-based engine within the Ring Ring Story app is used to sequence the videos played. Each book will feature a unique sequence of pre-recorded videos depending on the rules set for each title. Think of these rules as a good lesson plan that builds up from each level to open up a world of knowledge from which the book is merely the starting point. Children may also receive a certificate of completion at the end of the programme to encourage them to push through each video to completion.

As part of this immersive experience, when children call the character on their birthday, they will be sung the happy birthday song. Parents who are concerned about device dependency will be pleased to note that should the child call the story character past bedtime, he or she will be automatically directed to a recorded message telling him or her to go to bed and to stop using the phone.

Ring Ring Story is now officially launched with book-related content adapted from the "Abbie Rose and the Magic Suitcase" eco-adventure picture book series published by Marshall Cavendish International (Asia). Targeted at children aged 3 to 7, the main character, Abbie Rose, travels to faraway places and goes on many adventures with her friend, Billy the bear, through a magic suitcase. This popular series exposes children to new destinations and environmental themes, and expand their imagination and creativity to understand the world around them.

The real Abbie Rose and her best-selling author father, Neil Humphreys, will then "chat" with young callers to help them to learn more about the endangered animals they met in the books. As part of a bigger eco movement to help endangered wildlife, she further encourages children to make a pledge to save these animals by being more environmentally responsible. At the end of the call, the child will receive a digital "friend-of-the-animal" poster.

The Ring Ring Story adaptation of "Abbie Rose and the Magic Suitcase" is now also available as a gift set, which includes all six print books from the series, and can be purchased at www.ringringstory.tv.

