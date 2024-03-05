The Vietage by Anantara Unveils All-New Luxury Railway Journey

The Vietage by Anantara expands its luxury railway journeys with a second carriage, offering daily return trips between Nha Trang and Quy Nhon starting May 15, 2024. This expansion aims to connect the central coast of Vietnam and provide travelers with an enhanced experience.

—

Second luxury carriage set to run daily return journey between Quy Nhon and Nha Trang from May 2024

The Vietage by Anantara today announces the introduction of a second railway carriage, which will operate a daily return journey between Nha Trang and Quy Nhon commencing its first journey on 15th May 2024.

Building on the resounding success of the existing carriage running daily between Da Nang and Quy Nhon, the second carriage aims to capture the international hub of Nha Trang served by Cam Ranh International Airport and connect the central coast of Vietnam offering opportunities for visitors to explore more of the stunning country in luxury.

At a signing ceremony this morning at the Saigon Railway Transport JSC (SRT) Head Office in Ho Chi Minh City, The Vietage by Anantara’s General Manager, Erik Billgren, thanked the Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) and the SRT for their commitment and support over the last three years since the launch of the initial carriage and looks forward to the ongoing partnership in bringing luxury railway journeys to Vietnam.

Reservations for the new route between Nha Trang and Quy Nhon will open on 1st February 2024.

About the company: Minor Hotels is an international hotel owner, operator and investor currently with more than 540 hotels in operation. Minor Hotels passionately explores new possibilities in hospitality with a diverse portfolio of properties designed intelligently to appeal to different kinds of travellers, serving new passions as well as personal needs. Through our Anantara, Avani, Oaks, Tivoli, NH Collection, NH Hotels, nhow, Elewana, Marriott, Four Seasons, St. Regis, Radisson Blu and Minor International properties, Minor Hotels operates in 56 countries across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, the Indian Ocean, Europe, South America and North America. With dynamic plans to expand existing brands and explore strategic acquisitions throughout opportunistic markets, Minor Hotels pursues a vision of a more passionate and interconnected world.

Contact Info:

Name: Katherine Jones

Email: Send Email

Organization: The Vietage

Website: https://www.minorhotels.com/en



Release ID: 89117540

Should any problems, inaccuracies, or doubts arise from the content contained within this press release, we kindly request that you inform us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our dedicated team will promptly address your concerns within 8 hours, taking necessary steps to rectify identified issues or assist with the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information is at the core of our commitment to our readers.