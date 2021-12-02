Vietjet to start operating direct services to Russia in the middle of 2022

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - Media OutReach - 2 December 2021 - Vietjet today announced its first-ever non-stop services to Europe, marking the relaunch of the airline's international flight network to meet the rebound in international travel demand. The newly announced services will connect Vietnam's capital city Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and the beach city of Nha Trang with Moscow, the capital of Russia starting in the middle of 2022.









The announcement ceremony was witnessed by Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, high-ranking dignitaries, business representatives of Vietnam and Russia and Russian tourism agencies during the Vietnamese President's official visit to Russia.

The Hanoi - Moscow route is planned to operate two weekly flights every Wednesday and Sunday, as of July 3, 2022. The airline will also start operating its Ho Chi Minh City - Moscow service on the same opening date and same frequency with a transit through Hanoi. The Nha Trang – Moscow route will operate two flights per week on every Monday and Friday from July 10, 2022. The average flight time for each route is around 10 hours per leg (with additional two hours for the transit flight on Ho Chi Minh City – Moscow route). All these services will be operated from Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport with Vietjet' s new and modern A330-300 aircraft and Skyboss Premier services available.

During the ceremony, Russian traditional salted bread was served to express the hospitality and cordiality of the host country of Russia to the Vietnamese President and high-ranking dignitaries of Vietnam as they celebrated the launch of Vietjet's new services connecting the two countries in the near future.

Vietnam will be one of the top destinations in the world to travel post pandemic thanks to its beautiful natural landscapes, affordability, and friendly people. Hanoi is the country's political, economic and cultural center, which is also the gateway to Vietnam's other famous destinations such as Sapa, Ha Long Bay, Trang An and the world's largest cave of Son Doong. Nha Trang has become popular amongst Western tourists in recent years, especially Russians, thanks to its long, beautiful beaches, wonderful cuisine, and developed tourism services. Ho Chi Minh City is the country's business and financial hub and well-known for its modern and dynamic lifestyle.

Vietjet Managing Director Dinh Viet Phuong said: "Vietjet is ready to relaunch international services. We have invested in a modern fleet, and we will expand our intercontinental flight network in the coming time. I believe that Vietjet's new new services to Russia will again prove our commitment to offering top quality flight products and services."

Vietjet has a comprehensive flight network in Vietnam and across Asia Pacific. After weathering the pandemic, the airline has resumed its domestic flight network and operated many international flights from and to Vietnam while looking to further expand operations across continents in the near future. Vietjet operates a new, modern, and fuel-efficient fleet with a technical reliability rate among the top operators in the region and the world.





