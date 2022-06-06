Vietnam Blockchain Association and Binance officially enter strategic cooperation

HANOI, Vietnam, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4th June, 2022, the Vietnam Blockchain Association and Binance - the world's leading Blockchain development technology corporation - officially announced their cooperation on the exchange of research/application of Blockchain Technology and Human Resource Training in Vietnam to promote the development of blockchain technology in Vietnam and build a bridge with other significant technology corporations around the world.



Vietnam is not only an exciting market for the application of Blockchain technology but also one of the leading countries in encouraging research and application of new technologies in reality. Mr. Ngo Duc Thang, Director of the Government Cipher Committee, affirmed that Blockchain is one of the digital technology fields on the list of priorities for research, development and application for the 4th Industrial Revolution, according to Decision No. 2117/QD-TTg signed on December 16, 2020, by the Prime Minister. Therefore, digital transactions through blockchain would be promoted in many fields such as banking services, industrial production, energy, agriculture, healthcare, retail and consumption... In particular, blockchain can be applied to the public sector. It can be said that this technology will affect many aspects of daily life and global business whether we realize it or not, and the investment opportunities coming from blockchain technology will be tremendous.

“In the coming time, the Government will continue to facilitate, encourage and promote early businesses to proactively accelerate the digital transformation process in which blockchain technology is the mainstay. It is expected that by 2030, blockchain will create 40 million jobs, 10% - 20% of the global economic infrastructure will run on Blockchain technology systems," noted Mr. Ngo Duc Thang.

According to Mr. Changpeng Zhao, Blockchain is a new technology for the digital economy. How countries adopt this technology today will profoundly impact the future of the local economy and the world at large. More and more countries are showing their determination to grasp and adequately apply blockchain technology to life. “I think that clear and effective regulation is essential for blockchain to be applied in every corner of life, not just cryptocurrencies, DeFi or NFT,” said the Founder and CEO of Binance.

He also mentioned that Binance is continuously licensed to operate in France, Italy, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, and Dubai.... is concrete evidence of the company's compliance with local regulations at all time. “And today, along with the active activities of the Vietnam Blockchain Association, I pledge that Binance will always comply with Vietnamese laws and put users in focus. Therefore, Vietnamese users in particular and users worldwide believe that Binance's platform is one of the most secure and reliable in the world,” stated CEO Changpeng Zhao.

Mr. Phan Duc Trung, Vice President of Vietnam Blockchain Association, hopes that the cooperation between Vietnam Blockchain Association and Binance will bring value to the business community in Vietnam, creating a workforce mastering high technology and contributing policy advice to the State's management agencies. We believe that this is one of the proper steps, following the direction of the Vietnamese government towards a digital government, a digital economy, bringing sustainable growth values for a prosperous Vietnam.

Mr. Trung said: “In its role, the Association connects and gathers the Blockchain community in the country and a bridge to bring Vietnamese products to the world and attract more international resources to Vietnam.” The Association will also promote personnel training and attract international investment into Vietnam.

“Vietnam NFT Summit 2022 – The New Era Solution” takes place on June 4 in Hanoi, Vietnam as a part of a series of exchange events for research/application of Blockchain Technology and Human Resource Training in Vietnam and worldwide between Binance and the Vietnam Blockchain Association. The program includes discussion panels, signing cooperation and exchange agreements, and various networking activities for the enterprises applying and growing Blockchain in Vietnam and discourse activities and signing exchange agreements.

