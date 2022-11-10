Vietnam Hong Kong Leaders Forum - Meiah Tmeng Web3 Share ways of fund raising

HONG KONG, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vietnam Hong Kong Leaders Forum will soon be held in Hong Kong in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the New Media Foundation and its role in helping promote trade relations between countries and regions targeted by the Chinese government's Belt and Road Initiative and ASEAN countries.



Mr. Ivan Ng (left), Project Director of Meiah Tmeng Limited; Dr. Vincent Ho(right), Director of Meiah Tmeng Limited

The management team from CT Group, one of Vietnam's largest real estate developers, has been invited to talk about business opportunities in Vietnam during the event, elaborating on what is available in the high-end commercial real estate, financial trade, technology, entertainment, and smart city sectors as well as in other areas of growth. The forum will bring together real estate investors, sector funds, family offices and professional property brokers from mainland China and Hong Kong under one roof. In addition, Jinyuan Rice Industry, a leading bakery ingredients maker, and Zeek, an innovative logistics platform, have also been invited to share their success stories in Vietnam.

Asian countries are known for their soft power involving the use of cultural influence and the appeal of entertainment. Meiah Tmeng, an innovative technology company, will soon come to the end of its nearly two-year old incubation phase, through the Incubation Program at Hong Kong Cyberport. The company is scheduled to release its first Web 3.0 film-related copyright trade platform in the first quarter of 2023. The platform will use blockchain technology as its backbone and combine mainland China's advantages in online film production and Hong Kong's legacy in filmmaking to create a new digital entertainment experience. Meiah Tmeng project director Ivan Ng said, "As part of our recent investment agreement reached based on a valuation of US$9 million, a leading investment fund will acquire a 15% stake in our platform as a strategic investor." Meiah Tmeng Director Dr Vincent Ho is pleased to see that entertainment companies have been invited to attend this event. He added, "We look forward to setting up an office in Vietnam and conducting a survey for building a film post-production and development facility in the country."